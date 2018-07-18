Boy (13) accused of Ana Kriegel murder remanded in custody

A 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of schoolgirl Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel has been further remanded in custody by Judge John O’Connor at Dublin Children’s Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he a minor, is accused of the murder of Anastasia (14) at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14th. He was the second teenager charged over the Co Kildare student’s death.

He was initially charged last Thursday and has since been held in custody at the Oberstown detention centre in Dublin.

Anastasia, who was adopted from Russia aged two, left her house in Leixlip at about 5pm on May 14th. Gardaí were alerted when she did not return home and a search began. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The accused, dressed in a grey hoodie, dark blue jeans and black trainers, nodded when the judge greeted him after entering court. He sat close to his parents and his solicitor David Powderly.

“How are you getting on?” the judge asked the boy, who replied, “good”.

Det Sgt Damien Gannon told the court he was applying for a two-week remand and that “the file is with the DPP”.

The judge acceded to the Garda’s request and noted the defence had no other application to make. He remanded the boy in continuing custody to appear in court again on July 31st.

Another boy, also aged 13, was remanded in custody on May 25th after being charged with Anastasia’s murder. He was refused bail by the High Court and is due to appear again at the Children’s Court on Monday.

In that case, Judge O’Connor issued a warning to social media users that any attempt to identify the teen would result in prosecution.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.