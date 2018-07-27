Car used in Newry murder located

Police in Northern Ireland have located a car they believe was used in the murder of a 33-year-old father of two in Newry on Thursday.

Brian Phelan, from Bessbrook, Co Armagh, died after a stabbing in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder. The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon, and Mr Phelan died at the scene.

Inspectors working on the case had appealed to the public in Newry and surrounding areas for assistance locating a blue coloured Peugeot 206.

The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) serious crime branch located the vehicle on Friday.

Detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “We thank the public for their assistance with this matter, and continue to appeal that anyone who was in the area of Carrivekeeney Road or the general Newry area, or who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the Peugeot car to get in touch with us.”

Sinn Féin councillor for Slieve Gullion, Roisin Mulgrew, said south Armagh had a strong community spirit and people would rally around the grieving family.

“At this stage the emphasis needs to be on co-operation with the police, letting them carry out their investigation properly and thoroughly and being there to support the family as they come to terms with this tragedy,” she said.