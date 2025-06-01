Carine O’Grady, secretary at UCD’s school of classics, leaves €5.7m estate

Ms O’Grady was known to many academics and thousands of UCD classics students. Photograph: Getty

Carine O’Grady, of the UCD Classical Museum and UCD school of classics, who died last January, left a will valued at €5.67 million, papers published by the Probate Office have shown.

Ms O’Grady, of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin, was a secretary with the classics department. She was known to many academics and thousands of UCD classics students, many of whose theses she typed.

She was also the widow of Mick O’Flanagan, a member of Ireland’s 1948 Rugby Grand Slam winning squad who died in 2015.

Art collector and representative of the philanthropic Haverty Trust, Gwen Woods, of Clyde Lane, Ballsbridge, left estate valued at €4.9 million, Probate Office papers showed.

Ms Woods, who died in February last year, was a familiar figure in the art world and donated a number of her personally owned pieces of art to institutions such as the Boyle Civic Art Collection, now one of the largest civic arts collections in the State.

Nora Timmins, mother of Wicklow Fine Gael TD Edward Timmins, left an estate valued at just over €1m when she died.

Ms Timmins, who died at her home at Weavers Square, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, in November 2023, was also the mother of the former Fine Gael and latterly independent TD Billy Timmins. She was married to the late former Fine Gael TD Godfrey Timmins.

Born Nora Mary Neilan in Co Galway in 1927, Ms Timmins left a gross estate valued at €1,003,945.

The estate values are supplied by the Probate Office and detailed on the official Grant of Probate, which allows executors to administer individual wills. The values typically include all assets, including the family home or farm.

In another grant of probate, John Loughlin, of Abbeyview Lodge, Monkstown, Co Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.97 million when he died in December 2023.

Robert Duane, of Dollymount Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin, left an estate valued at €2 million when he died in October 2023.

Margaret Klotz, former teacher at Alexandra College, Dublin, with an address at St Kevin’s Gardens, Dartry, left an estate valued at €1.58 million when she died in February last year.