Ikea recalls gas hob model over carbon monoxide emissions

Certain gas hobs are being recalled by Ikea Ireland due to excessive carbon monoxide emissions.

Ikea is recalling ELDSLÅGA gas hobs purchased before January 1st, 2018 for repair. The voluntary recall was issued due to carbon monoxide (CO) emissions above EU limits.

Ikea has advised that 325 of the units have been sold in Ireland. The wrong gas injector was installed in the units resulting in CO emissions above EU limits.

Anyone who purchased the hob is urged to stop using the rapid burner (hob) in the upper right corner until the repair service has been completed. All other burners are safe to use.

Ikea is recalling ELDSLÅGA gas hobs purchased before January 1st, 2018 for repair. The voluntary recall was issued due to carbon monoxide (CO) emissions above EU limits.

CO is a poisonous gas that has no smell or taste. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, dizziness, tiredness, stomach pain and in very extreme cases, death.

Ikea says an investigation has shown that the wrong injector does not increase the risk of fire or explosion and there have been no reported incidents.

To have the product repaired, IKEA asks customers affected to contact the customer service team on (01) 541 3302 to book a time for the repair to be carried out, free of charge. Proof of purchase is not required.