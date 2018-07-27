Beef burgers recalled as use-by date wrong by one month

Mislabelled Irish beef burgers sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL have been recalled.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced the recall of Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders after it emerged they were labelled with the wrong use by date.

The FSAI said BWG initiated the recall of a batch of the burgers, in packs of four, because the ‘use-by’ date on the products was 27/08/2018 when the correct ‘use-by’ date is 27/07/2018.

Consumers are advised not to consume the product after Friday.

Separately, the FSAI has announced that, as a precautionary measure, PepsiCo is initiating a recall of its Tropicana Trop 50 Multivitamins Juice, due to fermentation.

The fermentation is causing spoilage of the batch, labelled with a ‘best-before’ date of 14/10/18 CHO.

Bottles may appear bloated, sediment may be present, or the juice may appear fizzy. The flavour of the product is also likely to be noticeably impacted. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.