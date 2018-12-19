All flights halted at London Gatwick Airport after reports of two drones

All flights at London Gatwick Airport have been grounded following reports of drones being flown over the airfield.

Two of the unmanned devices were reportedly spotted near a runway, leading to delays and diversions as flights were suspended.

Hey @AerLingus 👋🏼



Any idea what’s going on? Flights delayed over an hr and a half now and no info coming from Staff as to what’s going on. So out of character for your airline. Can anyone tell me what’s happening? I’m stranded at Gatwick, waiting to go to Dublin.😢 — Only the Physio 🎅🏼 (@mjrmassage) December 19, 2018

Looking at the number of people collecting at the gate I’m thinking it’s going to be every Paddy for himself if we need to get rebooked out of #gatwickairport — Claudia Headon (@Claudia_Journo) December 19, 2018

Gatwick said in statement: “Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, we have had to suspend flights while this is investigated.

“We advise everyone flying from Gatwick, or collecting someone from the airport, Wednesday December 19th, or Thursday December 20th, to check the status of their flight.

“We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety of our passengers and staff is our foremost priority.”