Skoda Kodiaq review: A solid, sensible choice – but at a price

Amid the motor industry angst over falling electric car sales, the fleet of new car brands arriving on the market and the ongoing cost of living issues, one brand has weathered the storm better than most: Skoda.

There is something that seems eminently sensible about opting for a Skoda, a brand that knows how to deliver what is needed without a big song and dance. For folks whose lives are already crammed with complexity, it’s Skoda’s ability to competently deliver that’s easy to admire.

Over recent years the VW Group brand has added a little premium to its pragmatism. The downside, of course, is this has added to the price.

The second-generation Kodiaq is a case in point. Rather than a reinvention along the lines of Asian rivals, styling is merely tweaked, as is a lot of the underpinnings, from the chassis to the engine and gearboxes.

You know what you’re getting here. And yet, that’s part of the beauty, even in the face of some dramatically styled new arrivals seeking to steal some of its thunder.

The styling has received a minor change, mainly on the grille and light clusters, but it’s unmistakably a Skoda Kodiaq.

So, if the styling isn’t a second-generation talking point, what is? Well, it’s largely the interior and a big overhaul of the cabin that has taken cues from its Group siblings, delivering not only the expected roominess but also a level of detail and refinement that wouldn’t look out of place in an Audi. It has taken the — frequently fiddly — tech from its siblings and delivered it with Skoda’s usual pragmatism.

By abandoning manual transmissions entirely, Skoda has also turned to the Group parts bin and joined others with a gear selector arm on the steering column. That leaves a lot more space in the centre console for stowage and wireless charging pads. It also allows for easy access to the big rotary dials that control the air-conditioning.

The dash of our test car was dominated by a 13in touchscreen, while the driver gets a sizeable digital dial display as well. We spent most of the time using Apple Car Play, but when we did revert to the in-car system it proved reliable and as intuitive to use as you’d expect from this brand.

These tech touches, combined with the ample head and legroom, leave the front seat occupants with little about which to complain.

Less opulent but no less spacious is the middle row, where tall passengers will have few gripes, but the third row — unlike some albeit more expensive rivals — is not a place for anyone over their early teens. That makes the Kodiaq less of a seven-seater and more akin to the 5+2 format of mid-level people carriers, back in the time when we didn’t dress up our school-run cars as battle-ready SUVs.

While we will defer our rant on the lack of old-school affordable seven-seaters on the market, it’s worth noting that Skoda is one of the brands where such a car would be a natural fit. A debate is for another day, perhaps.

Suffice to say that in the last row, these third-class passengers certainly don’t enjoy any of the creature comforts of the front row. This is very much Skoda’s steerage class.

On the upside, pop the third row down and you do get a large boot: 845 litres in five-seat format extending up to 2,035 litres with the middle row flipped down as well. That’s the sort of practicality families appreciate.

Powering the new Kodiaq is a 2-litre diesel or a 1.5-litre petrol in either mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid format. The PHEV petrol is only offered as a five-seater (to leave space for the battery), but claims a full-EV mode range of 100km from its 25kW Lithium-ion battery pack.

That might look like the ideal option for many suburban families, but Skoda buyers remain a predominately diesel audience. To address environmental concerns, Skoda is encouraging them to turn to HVO [hydrotreated vegetable oil] biodiesel, which it claims significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

Unlike earlier biofuels made from finite crop supplies, HVO uses bio-waste products, primarily cooking and vegetable oil from the food industry.

The HVO-friendly 2-litre diesel is offered as either a 110kW (150hp) two-wheel drive or a 142kW (190hp) 4x4, claiming a fuel economy of 5.7l/100km and 6.5l/100km respectively.

Our test car was the 110kW two-wheel drive diesel and it met the claimed fuel figure, even on a mix of countrywide motorway driving. However, car ownership is not all about space and economy: it’s also about driving fun. Here the Kodiaq doesn’t really deliver. Perhaps it’s due to weeks of driving fast-response EVs, but this Skoda often felt sluggish.

What it lacks in pace, it makes up for in comfort, though, and while it’s relatively uninspiring to drive, the Kodiaq won’t cause any offence to either driver or passengers on a long-distance run. I would suggest opting for the 18in or 19in alloys rather than the 20in on our test car, just for that added level of comfort, and also to save some euros.

Clearly what the Kodiaq has going for it is the higher driving position, and that is the big draw from many crossover buyers. It also means easy access for front- and middle-seat occupants whose movements might not be as agile as in the past.

It’s now dressed its interior in a level of finery that will impress current owners and worry competitors in equal measure.

What limits its pitch right now is the price: starting at €54,380 for the 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid. Our 2-litre diesel 150hp clocked in at €64,114 after options like the panoramic sunroof and 20in alloys were added. That’s an eye-watering figure for the average Irish family to spend on a Skoda.

As a brand, it has captured the attention and respect of the motoring public for its pragmatic approach to the changes under way in the car market. Amid all the uncertainty buying a Skoda seems a solid and sensible choice. It’s a pity that pragmatism isn’t reflected in its pricing policy.

Lowdown: Skoda Kodiaq Selection+ 2.0 TDI

Power: 1968cc four-cylinder diesel putting out 110kW and 400 Nm or torque with a seven-speed DSG gearbox

0-100km/h: 9.8 seconds

Emissions (motor tax): 148g/km (€270)

Fuel consumption: 5.7L/100km (WLTP)

Price: €64,114 as tested (starts at €54,380 for 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol)

Verdict: Delivers on Skoda’s “simply clever” tagline — but at a price