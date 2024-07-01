Polestar 4 is the shining light of this all-electric brand

The Polestar 4 is a low-slung crossover that can face off against sharply styled rivals like the Audi A5 Sportback, but also the Tesla Model Y or even the Porsche Macan EV

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Polestar can’t count. Bucking with the tradition – and now accepted consumer logic – of other brands, the numeral names of its models don’t equate to the size of the cars. So the 3 is actually the larger flagship model, while 4 is the slightly smaller, sportier and better-priced sibling. Or to put it another way, the better buy.

Slotted in between the fastback saloon Polestar 2 and the five-seat SUV Polestar 3, the Polestar 4 is a low-slung crossover that can face off against sharply styled rivals like the Audi A5 Sportback, but also the Tesla Model Y or even the Porsche Macan EV.

It boasts a much-improved interior, a sleek look and a starting price of €68,600, which is over €30,000 less than the flagship Polestar 3 model. Frankly, if you’re a Polestar salesperson looking for an easy life, this is the model to sell.

The biggest talking point of the Polestar 4 is undoubtedly the lack of a rear window. The explanation from the all-electric brand’s designers is that it lets them retain maximum headroom for rear seat passengers, while also dropping the height of the roof, to help with the car’s aerodynamics.

READ MORE

There is no shortage of light, thanks to the enormous glass roof

Bar stool cynics will suggest it’s like a van conversion, but the decision pays off, not only in the sleeker profile of the car, but also the spaciousness in the back seats, with the added bonus that the rear seats recline in the same way you get in business class on a flight.

And there is no shortage of light, thanks to the enormous glass roof. Plus the boot space is a roomy 526-litres, akin to most big crossovers or old-school premium family saloons.

Rear visibility is provided via a rooftop-mounted high-definition camera, with the images shown on the digital rear view mirror.

Rear visibility is provided via a rooftop-mounted high-definition camera

Thanks to reversing cameras on everything from trucks to little city cars these days, most motorists are well accustomed to working with video and you become accustomed to it remarkably quickly.

Polestar has delivered a truly impressive cabin that rivals even some of the luxury brands

Alongside the reclining rear seats, Polestar has delivered a truly impressive cabin that rivals even some of the luxury brands, thanks to the use of quality materials, such as the 3D-print fabric that’s similar on texture to designer trainers.

The overall affect is much better than in the other Polestar models, again underlining why this is the best of the bunch.

Both versions powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a useable capacity of 94kWh

The all-electric Polestar 4 comes in either 272bhp single-motor rear-wheel drive format, or 544bhp twin-motor four-wheel drive – the latter capable of 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Both versions powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a useable capacity of 94kWh.

With the single motor boasting an official range of 620km, while the more powerful AWD version manages 590km, you might be tempted to opt for the performance of the twin motors. Don’t.

True, the all-wheel drive packs that performance punch, but like sports versions of the Polestar 2, the mix of extra weight and stiffer springs delivers a ride that’s jarring for everyday driving. For most motorists – and their passengers – it’s going to prove too firm.

The much better option is the single motor that still delivers a 0-100km/h time of 7.1 seconds, the extra range and a much more refined ride.

Polestar has been in the firing line of late, due to its limited model range, corporate upheaval and the ongoing sales slump of electric cars

It loses none of the agility either, thanks to the Polestar 4′s impressive steering set-up, which is nicely weighted and responsive. Kudos to the engineers responsible, for this never feels like the behemoth it is when its sweeping through the bends.

Polestar has been in the firing line of late, due to its limited model range, corporate upheaval and the ongoing sales slump of electric cars. It didn’t help that the Polestar 3 doesn’t quite deliver the shine many of us had hoped for the brand.

However, this Polestar 4 could be the saving grace. It’s quirky, classy and in boasts a contemporary cool cabin. It blends coupe looks with crossover practicality. It may have lost its rear window, but the cabin is awash with light from the big glass roof. And in single-motor guise, it’s delivers sporty handling but a comfortable ride.

Polestar has recently clarified that it can indeed count and its model naming will be based on the timing of the launch. So, when it comes to replace the current Polestar 2, it will likely be badged the Polestar 7. Don’t worry, you don’t really need to know this. Suffice to say that this relatively new brand is about to have three cars on sale in Ireland, and the 4 is the best of the bunch.

Lowdown: Polestar 4 Long Range Single Motor

Power: 200kW e-motor developing 272hp and 343Nm of torque, powering the rear wheels via a single-speed automatic transmission.

Electric consumption: 17.8-18.1 kWh/100km (WLTP).

Electric range: 620km (WLTP)

0-100km/h: 7.1sec

Price: €68,600

Our rating: 4/5

Verdict: The brightest star in Polestar’s constellation