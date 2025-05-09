Renault 4‘s electric reboot charms you like few other cars

The new all-electric Renault 4 is inherently well refined, aside from too much wind noise at motorway speeds, with brisk rather than bombastic performance

We seem to live in a world where bombastic aggression is encouraged as a route to success. Being nasty is the way to the top, we’re told.

Charm, it seems, is in short supply these days.

That’s as true of the electric car world as any other facet of our lives. We’ve been sold the idea that with their immense torque and power, electric motors can take humble family cars and give them acceleration sufficient to rearrange your intestines. It’s true, too – you can buy a reasonably-priced MG4 X-Power that’s faster than several Ferraris.

Charming, though? Not so much. It’s all about the aggressive power.

Well, perhaps that’s starting to change. Renault‘s recent charm offensive began with the gorgeous little Renault 5 E-Tech, a car that riffs on the classic 1970s and 1980s style of the original generations of the Renault 5.

The new Renault 4 will charge up from 15-80 per cent in 30 minutes, using at 100kW DC fast charger

That original was a large sales success for Renault, and the way the new electric one is going – thanks to its charming shape and its charming driving experience – it may well be following in grandad’s footsteps.

However, the success of the original Renault 5 is as nothing compared to the original Renault 4. Launched in 1961 as a utilitarian family car that could rival the likes of the Citroen 2CV, but with slightly more refinement and comfort, the Renault 4 racked up more than eight million sales before it finally stopped production in 1992, having been built on four continents.

There was even Irish production, at Renault’s factory in Co Wexford, and the original 4 was a popular car here. In fact, we had one when I was very young, finished in bright yellow, and it’s the first car I remember being driven around in.

The new Renault 4’s styling is packed with gorgeous little throwback nods to the original 4

So, in theory then, this electric re-creation of the Renault 4, based on the same electric package as the 5, should be even more successful?

I’m not quite sure about that, primarily because although the Renault 4’s styling is packed with gorgeous little throwback details – the oblong LED ‘grille’ at the front, the oh-so-cute brake lights, the design of the side windows – it tugs your heart strings a little less immediately than does the 5.

Then again, the same was true when the originals took to the tarmac. The 4 was always supposed to be more upright and practical, the 5 more sporty and chic. History repeats.

The new Renault 4 is certainly more practical. I struggle, really struggle, to squeeze into the tight back seat of the new Renault 5, but I can fit – just about – comfortably in the back of the 4, thanks to a wheelbase that’s 80mm longer.

The Renault 4 offers more rear-seat room than the 5, thanks to a wheelbase that’s 80mm longer

The boot is generous, at 420 litres, with a loading lip that’s low enough to double up as a picnic seat

It’s not exactly roomy, but it’s certainly more useful and usable. The boot is generous too, at 420 litres, with a loading lip that’s low enough to double up as a picnic seat.

It’s a shame that right-hand-drive Irish models can’t have the flip-flat front passenger seat, which allows the carriage of loads up to 2.2 metres long. At least the underfloor charging cable storage, a bonus 55 litres of extra space, is standard.

The main 10-inch infotainment screen uses slick Google-based software

Up front, the 4 copies the 5 – wonderfully comfortable front seats, a pair of easily explicable digital screens (the main 10-inch infotainment screen uses slick Google-based software) and thankfully a recognition that proper physical buttons still have a useful role to play.

There are more retro touches – such as quilted material on the dashboard top, and some sweet little French tricolour details, but the best part is that later this year or early next you’ll be able to buy a ‘Plein Sud’ model that gets a full-length canvas sunroof. Not only does this allow you to experience a touch of open-top motoring, it also makes the low-set roof feel a bit less claustrophobic.

Charging at home on night rates will be very affordable. With a relatively compact battery, a top-up could cost you as little as €6, depending on your electricity supplier

Low-set? Well, yes – although the Renault 4 is the same height, overall, as the hybrid-engines Captur, it also has more ride height (181mm) giving it a chunkier more SUV-style aspect, even though it’s very much closer to being a hatchback than a 4x4.

Again, left-hand drive models get the option of a clever traction control system that gives the 4 a modicum of rough-road ability (following in the footsteps of its forebear, with its long-travel suspension), but we can’t have that. It doesn’t seem to matter though – some impromptu gravel-track driving showed the 4 to be perfectly capable anyway.

The basic 40kWh version, paired with a 120hp electric motor driving the front wheels, offers a claimed 308km range

Two batteries will be on offer. There’s a basic 40kWh version, paired with a 120hp electric motor driving the front wheels, which offers a claimed 308km range, and the version we’re testing here – the Comfort Range model, with a 52kWh battery, a 150hp motor, and a range of up to 409km.

The small-battery version is likely to be a price-point model, allowing Renault Ireland to set a base price of less than €30,000 (not confirmed just yet, but likely about €28,000), but most customers will probably pony up the extra for the longer-range model.

It really does have usable range, too. Across a long day’s driving, on motorways, in towns, and on country roads, we managed to average slightly better than Renault’s claimed 15.1kWh/100km energy consumption figure, and the usable range seems to stand at about 360km, which isn’t bad at all.

That will drop to more like 220-250km if you’re on the motorway all day, but the 4 certainly seems to be usefully efficient. It will charge up from 15-80 per cent in 30 minutes, using at 100kW DC fast charger, but Renault is dropping its old – and helpful – 22kW AC charging system for a more conventional 11kW set-up.

At least charging at home on night rates will be very affordable. With a relatively compact battery, a top-up could cost you as little as €6, depending on your electricity supplier.

The suspension has been softened off a little, although it’s still quite firm at times on its 18-inch alloy wheels

While the new Renault 5 is sparky, agile and disarmingly good fun to drive, the Renault 4 is a touch more relaxing. The steering is still surprisingly light and fast, so much so that you’ll have to recalibrate your inputs to a more gentle wrist-roll, and the suspension has been softened off a little, although it’s still quite firm at times on its 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 4 isn’t as much outright fun as the 5, but it’s still a delightful car to drive. Inherently well refined (aside from too much wind noise at motorway speeds), with brisk rather than bombastic performance, it really does pick up some of the spirit of the original, by rolling along happily through the countryside while you relax behind the wheel.

In a word, it’s charming.