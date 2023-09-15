Live: Patrick Kielty hosts Late Late Show for the first time

Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of a television programme.

“Your rolling coverage of what now?” we can almost hear you ask, your voice heavy with incredulity and maybe a dash of annoyance as you wonder if this is what counts for news these days?

Well yes, yes it does or at least sometimes it does.

And that is why tonight - for one night only - we will be running a live news story on a programme being broadcast by RTÉ. It is not just any old programme. It is the Late Late Show and for only the fourth time in a history spanning more than six decades there is a new full-time presenter at the helm.

It’s Patrick Kielty. But you probably know that already. And he is taking over from Ryan Tubridy, a man who has had quite a torrid summer all things considered.

I’m Conor Pope and I will be looking after all your Late Late needs - and you will have Late Late needs - from now until the curtain comes down on the show at 11pm.

It is too easy to go down a rabbit hole of old Late Late Show clips. I know because I spent much of today down that rabbit hole. Once seen Boyzone’s debut on the show can never be unseen.

Then there was this considerably less dancey clip. That is memorable for very different reasons. In 1999 the then European Commissioner Pádraig Flynn appeared on the show. In response to a question from an audience member - who happened to be Irish Times reporter Barry OHalloran, in case you have ever wondered - he talked about all his houses. He reckoned he earned about 100 grand (a lot of money now but even more then). “Out of that £100,000, I run a home in Dublin, Castlebar and Brussels. I want to tell you something, try it sometime when you have a couple of cars and three houses and three homes and a few housekeepers.”

It did not play well with the plain people of Ireland.

Incidentally, tonight will not be the first time Patrick Kielty has sat in the Late Late Show presenter’s chair. Is it mean to say we’re not entirely convinced by his impression of Gaybo?

As we mentioned a few minutes ago, the running time of the Late Late Show this season will be approximately 90 minutes. The new presenter will only have to present 30 shows between now and next summer and not the 36 or so that Tubridy presented each season.

Weirdly, despite the shorter running time and reduced number of shows there is not likely to be any reduction in the amount of cash the show brings in. There will be four parts and three ad breaks.

And how much is an ad? Well it starts at €12,200 per 30-second spot. That might give you an idea as to why the Late Late Show is some important to the cash-strapped national broadcaster.

Days earlier Patrick met Patrick with the presenter having a one on one with our own Mr Freyne in the gardens of the Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel, just off the Stillorgan dual carriageway. It is well worth a few minutes of your time.

Patrick Kielty has been very, very busy promoting the new show of late and has been interviewed by more Irish journalists in the last week than all the members of U2 over a musical career spanning six decades (probably).

Most recently he talked to Laura Slattery and a gaggle of other press just a day before showtime

So, what do you need to know before they Greatest Show on Earth (or at least the longest running chat show on earth) gets under way.

Well, it starts at 9.35pm and is going to be shorter than it was. It will run for a zippy 90 minutes as opposed to the two hours or more we have become accustomed to over the last 60 years or so.

It will still be live.

Permanent TSB is the new title sponsor after its long-running deal with Renault came to an end in August.

We were hoping the new sponsor might have been Havaianas but I suppose you can’t always get what you want.

The owl which looked to have disappeared in the early promos for the show has survived.

We have no idea who any of the guests are going to be but we will be watching, breathless with the excitement of it all.