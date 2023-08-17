RTÉ has ‘no plans’ for Ryan Tubridy to return as ‘trust between parties’ breaks down

During lengthy Oireachtas committee hearings last month, Ryan Tubridy made clear that he wanted to return to the airwaves. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

RTÉ says it has “no plans” for Ryan Tubridy to return to the broadcaster.

In a statement on Thursday evening, director general Kevin Bakhurst said negotiations with Tubridy had concluded without success.

The Irish Times reported on Wednesday evening that RTÉ had sought clarity from Tubridy on part of a statement issued by the presenter about the manner in which his earnings were reported.

The statement is understood to have caused deep annoyance within RTÉ, and now appears fundamental to an eleventh hour breakdown in negotiations.

“We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTÉ Radio 1 show,” Mr Bakhurst said.

“I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time.

“Despite having agreed some of the fundamentals, including fee, duration and hours, regretfully, it is my view that trust between the parties has broken down. Public statements made without consultation appear to question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021.

“As I set about a programme of recovery from this crisis, it is imperative that all parties are aligned in one key respect: the misstatement of fees should never have happened; and the correct re-statement of those fees is accepted by all.

“I have been clear since I took up the role of director general of RTÉ that I am absolutely committed to restoring trust in this organisation following a shameful period in our history. To achieve this, and fully draw a line between our recent past and present, we must acknowledge and accept the issues that have arisen.

“Who knows what the future holds, but for now I am concluding the negotiation with Ryan, and focusing on delivering a range of important changes to the operation and culture of this organisation as part of the essential work to restore trust in RTÉ.”

There was no immediate comment from Tubridy on the RTÉ statement.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said that Tubridy stood by the contentious line in the statement when RTÉ sought clarity on it on Wednesday evening. Tubridy’s representatives did not respond immediately to a request for comment on this aspect.

Tubridy had released a short statement on Wednesday afternoon, following the publication of a report by Grant Thornton into public statements by RTÉ that under-declared his income by €120,000.

In his statement, Tubridy said that “it is also clear that my actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTÉ has not yet published its top 10 earner details for 2022.”

On Wednesday evening, the broadcaster told The Irish Times that it was seeking further clarification from Tubridy regarding this line in his statement.

It is understood that Tubridy’s camp believe a table in a Grant Thornton report published on Wednesday supported their contention.

Tubridy has not hosted his morning radio show on RTÉ since it emerged in June that he was paid €225,000 more than the broadcaster had disclosed in public statements on the pay of top earners.

This was undertaken by a complex scheme in turn underpinned by a “tripartite agreement” with Renault, then the Late Late Show sponsor, which ultimately saw RTÉ pay three separate instalments of €75,000 to the presenter - who has said he did not know the broadcaster was footing the bill.

During lengthy Oireachtas committee hearings last month, Mr Tubridy made clear that he wanted to return to the airwaves. However, the revelations over his pay led to wider unrest at RTÉ, with many staff at the organisation criticising the conditions they worked under, as well as the wider backdrop of cuts at the broadcaster in recent years.