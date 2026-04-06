Our streets can be made safer for children to walk, scoot, cycle and play outside

If you and your neighbours have road safety concerns and you believe there is community support for change, talk to your council. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Is the street where you live impacted by speeding, cut-through traffic or other road safety issues? If so, a “quiet street” programme, offered by some county councils might be the answer.

The whole idea of quiet streets is to create safer and calmer residential routes. Areas eligible for investment tend to be streets or estates that aren’t main thoroughfares but that experience “rat run” traffic that impacts on residents’ lives.

Working with their various councils’ traffic management and active travel departments, residents’ associations can bring about meaningful changes.

The result is more attractive, pleasant spaces, where the people who live in them can walk, cycle, chat and play close to home.

Not so long ago, these were things families who lived in urban areas could take for granted. So what changed? An explosion in the number of vehicles on our roads over the past few decades is the obvious factor.

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In the four decades from 1985 to 2024, the total number of licensed vehicles in Ireland has increased steadily, according to Central Statistic Office figures. There were small declines in 2009, 2010 and 2012 in the wake of the financial crash, but since then, the only way has been up.

In 2024, the number of vehicles on our roads reached 3.1 million, up 4.7 per cent on the 2023 figure. This was a whopping 227.6 per cent increase on the average annual figure between 1985 and 1989.

Private cars, as opposed to other kinds of vehicles, accounted for most of this growth.

In 2024, 2.4 million private cars were licensed - this was an increase of 4.7 per cent on the 2023 figure, and a 230.5 per cent increase on the average 1985-1989 annual figure.

Indeed, the average number of private vehicles under licence between 1985 and 1989 was just 736,000.

If your street is experiencing road safety concerns and you believe there is community support for change, you might be able to do something about it

All of these extra vehicles have had a knock-on-effect on air pollution, noise pollution and the quality of life of many urban residents.

If you grew up on a street, a road or an estate in the 1980s, you will probably have plenty of memories of playing outside.

With so many fewer cars on your road back then, it was probably where you learned to cycle, where you rollerskated and where you cut your knees. It was likely where you kicked a ball - with jumpers for goal posts of course.

There was skipping and chalk drawing and sprawling games of hide-and-seek. Crazes of Red Rover, British Bulldog, capture the flag - or your local equivalent - swept through at intervals.

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When Wimbledon was on the telly, people got into tennis, with the court sometimes marked on the road. When the Tour de France was on, we were Kelly and Roche.

Children of all ages could decant from their houses to play outside. Neighbours got to know neighbours, kids grew up together.

Why would homes need a playroom when there were ready playmates and all those footpaths, roads and green spaces to explore?

That past, however, is like another country. Cars are one of the reasons why this type of childhood has all but disappeared.

If your street is experiencing road safety concerns and you believe there is community support for change, you might be able to do something about it. Fingal County Council is now inviting applications from residents who would like to take part in its 2026 Quiet Streets pilot programme.

Installing planters, bollards or signage are some of the ways in which a council can help residents in areas suitable for the scheme to tackle road safety issues and cut-through traffic.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council completed a similar project, the Seafield Safe and Quiet Streets Active Travel Improvement Project, in recent years. The area had become a cut-through for motorists, but for residents, this was their home.

In collaboration with residents, the project aimed to create safer, greener and more welcoming spaces for everyone. Since the changes, residents report it has become easier to walk to school, their children play outside more, and traffic is moving more slowly too.

Drynam in Kinsealy, north Co Dublin, is another example. It too had a through-traffic problem that posed a risk to residents.

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Planters and bollards were used to calm traffic, making the street safer. Again, it became easier for children to play outside and to walk, scoot and cycle.

Fingal County Council is now inviting applications from residents who would like to take part in the 2026 Quiet Streets pilot programme.

If you and your neighbours have road safety concerns and you believe there is community support for change, talk to your council. Tackling through-traffic can drive real change.