50 great Irish brands to gift for Christmas, from fashion to food, jewellery to beauty

Compiled by Conor Pope, Deirdre McQuillan, Corina Gaffey, Jessica Doyle, Marie Kelly, Nadine O’Regan, Ciara Kenny, Genevieve Carbery, Laura Slattery, Úna McCaffrey, Rebecca Daly

FOOD AND DRINK

The Man of Aran Fudge shop on Inis Mór

Man of Aran Fudge

Visitors to Man of Aran Fudge on the windy shores of Inis Mór will be asked by the smiling owner Tomás Póil to take their pick from 20 flavours. Favourites are the tiger butter, salted caramel and Bailey’s fudge. Thankfully you don’t have to hop on the ferry to get your hands on this moreish treat. Online a box with four flavours in good-sized chunks is €12. Postage is €8.60 but free for orders over €60. manofaranfudge.ie GC

Imbibe coffee

With the rise of both coffee culture and remote work, freshly roasted beans to brew at home is no longer just a gift for aficionados. Dublin 8 roaster Imbibe not only produces delicious coffee, its ethical approach means no bitter aftertaste. It gives 3.5 per cent of revenue away (1 per cent to staff, 1 per cent to Women’s Aid, 1 per cent to projects where beans are grown, and 0.5 per cent to local projects). Imbibe sells a dozen coffee types in six grinds. This includes full-flavoured Kaleidoscope with notes of caramel at €12 for a 250g bag. Shipping €4.75 or collect from the roastery in Dolphin’s Barn. imbibe.ie GC

2nd visual of Gra Chocolates

Grá Chocolates

Gráinne Mullins starting making fancy chocolates in her family home in the west of Ireland five years ago and has since grown her business into one of the finest luxury chocolate brands in the country. She still sells the hand-painted chocolates online, but also in more than 60 retailers around the country, including Brown Thomas, Avoca and Sheridans Cheesmongers. “We only use the finest of ingredients, and we don’t cut corners, and put the flavour at the centre of everything,” she says. The most popular product is the 20-piece chocolate box (€65), which is almost (but only almost) too beautiful to be eaten. She expects the Christmas Trees (€13, in flavours including Pistachio and Raspberry or Mint Snowball) will fly off the shelves in the weeks ahead. grachocolates.com CP

Hassetts Biscuits

Hassetts, founded in Cork in 1984 by baker Michael Hassett, makes high-quality biscuits, cookies and crackers, with its products available through independent artisan food shops around Ireland as well as select SuperValu outlets. Its Chocolate Jellystars (€5.50) – shortbread covered in milk chocolate and topped with a handmade raspberry jelly – are the perfect Christmas biscuit, though consumers looking for something lighter will find a worthy alternative in its Lemon & Coconut cookie. Or how about the Chocolate Viennese? There are no wrong choices here. hassettsbakery.ie LS

Nibbed Cacao

Lisa Kleiner began experimenting with cacao as an alternative to coffee in her home kitchen during the pandemic. When she lost her job, she decided to make it her business, and started Nibbed with her niece Anna. The lightly roasted organic cacao, ethically sourced from social enterprises and co-operatives in Central and South America, comes in a bar or grated, and makes a wonderfully comforting and luxurious hot drink that they claim is naturally energising. The starter kit (€25) includes five servings of grated cacao, a scoop and a frother. nibbedcacao.com CK

JEWELLERY

Nigel O’Reilly jewellery

Based in Castlebar, goldsmith Nigel O’Reilly has established an international reputation for his luxury jewellery since setting up his brand in 2009 with the support of his wife, the artist Tracey Sweeney. His sculptural forms, unusual colour combinations and intricate latticework have marked him out as a world class craftsman. His influences come from music and fashion, from David Bowie to Alexander McQueen. It’s a remarkable achievement given that he began his career in Galway making injection moulds for use in vascular surgery. His jewellery is now worn by Saoirse Ronan, Julianne Moore, Maya Hawke and Jazmin Grimaldi, granddaughter of Grace Kelly, who had Mayo roots. nigeloreilly.com DMcQ

A Little Idea earrings

A Little Idea

When the shop Ali Lowndes worked in closed for good, she decided to start designing jewellery full-time, having previously made pieces for friends. “Thankfully, 11 years later, I’m still doing it,” she says. She makes what she describes as “vibrant” statement pieces. “People tell me that when they are wearing my pieces it gives them a sense of confidence,” she says. She sells at pop-up markets, online and in more than 20 retailers around the country. Her lightning bolt earrings (€48) in a range of colours are “definitely my most recognisable”. alittleidea.ie CP

Don’t Kill My Vibe

Ciara Gache and Niamh Mooney are an Irish jewellery designing duo who started out “as a bit of a side hustle” before turning it into a cool and unique brand. The two women had “two babies each and found that having a demanding job and a young family was pretty hard to juggle,” says Gache. “We’re both full-time now and it’s really taken off. We design everything from the pieces to the packaging to the photoshoots here in Dublin, inspired by an Irish aesthetic, a more modern take on traditional Irish design.” They sell online and are stocked in Kilkenny Design as well as more than 20 smaller independent stockists such as Project 29 in Stoneybatter in Dublin. Prices start at €38 for gold-plated stud earrings. dontkillmyvibe.ie CP

Steph Sheahan wearing Punch + Fable 'Pony' studs

Punch + Fable Earrings

These polymer clay earrings are sure to bring a bit of colour into someone’s life. Handmade by artist Steph Sheahan from her cottage studio in the west of Ireland, they come in a range of rich, graphic colours inspired by paintings, poetry and memories. She makes two-tone small studs (from €25) for a subtle pop of colour, as well as bigger three-tone iterations to make more of a statement. stephsheahan.com/shop/earrings JD

Lynott Jewellery

A statement piece from Lynott Jewellery, founded by Irish entrepreneur Lauren McDonald, is sure to put you in good stead with the trend-conscious women in your life. The brand is well-known among the fashion girlies for its chunky Claddaghs and watch-face rings – both available in silver or gold-plate. The brand has plenty to offer besides and has an engraving service for personalisation. Available in Arnotts and Brown Thomas. Rings from €40. lynott-jewellery.com JD

Love Beth earrings (€70)

Love Beth

Restaurateur, boutique owner and now jewellery designer, Cork-based Beth Haughton is the creative force behind Love Beth. Think joyful, colourful beaded bracelets (like this one pictured, €70), earrings and necklaces that are best stacked. Each piece is handmade and designed by Haughton herself, and she has recently launched a new collection with Avoca. lovebeth.ie CG

Chupi

At 16, Chupi Sweetman’s boyfriend Brian said he was going to marry her some day, but she told him he was ridiculous. He was right, though, and her origin story as a jeweller can be traced back his official proposal when they were in their mid-20s. As he slipped an engagement ring on to her finger she recalls thinking she suddenly “owned a piece of the future, something my daughter would wear one day and I just thought, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life”. Her jewellery brand is now one of the most recognisable in Ireland. “One in three engagements happen at Christmas, so it is a busy time of the year for us,” she says. But while diamonds are forever, they are not only for engagements and she sells to people celebrating all manner of life events. Prices start at €199 for a birthstone pendant, but if you’d like your loved one to choose their own present, the gold gift coins start at €100. chupi.com CP

FASHION AND ACCESSORIES

T-shirt and hoodie from Pellador FC

Pellador FC

Merging Irish heritage, fashion and sportswear, Pellador FC is a Limerick-based brand founded by Greg Hall. Emerging as a cult collection of retro-inspired jerseys (from €45), the collection has now grown to include printed T-shirts, sleek sweatshirts, open-collar knits, and baseball caps, all ideal for gifting, with prices starting at €28. pellador.com CG

Embroidered floral satin bag, €255, August Night

August Night

Sculptural bows, luxe fabrics, and soft structure, August Night’s handbags are covetable and chic. Designed by Derry-born, Dublin-based Caoimhe Grant, who previously worked as a senior designer at John Rocha, the label launched in 2021. This petal clinch embroidered satin bag (pictured above) is €255. augustnight.ie CG

Laura Chambers

What’s better than cashmere at Christmas? Laura Chambers’ relaxed, contemporary cashmere pieces are hand-loomed in Ireland, making them the ideal gift for someone who loves cosy luxury. This season, colour combos range from burnt orange to bottle green, and truffle brown and duck-egg blue or khaki and burgundy, with prices from €115 for a hat. laura-chambers.com CG

Magee linen pyjamas set in a blue on navy stripe €225.00

Magee 1866

Known for their weaving and tailoring, Magee 1866, the fifth-generation Donegal business, has grown to include luxurious linen pyjamas (€200-€225). Other noteworthy gifts include their wool scarves, caps, and phone bags, as part of their collaboration with bag brand Landa. magee1866.com CG

Vico Robes changing robe

Vico Robes

Warm, waterproof and sustainable, Vico Robes creates changing robes (€130), drybags (€35) and microfibre ponchos (€49) for the outdoorsy. Crafted from sustainable fabrics, the unisex designs combine fun, bright colours with practical design, making them thoughtful gifts for adventurers. At the time of writing, they were offering a three-for-two sale on their website. vicorobes.com CG

George Horn

Third-generation master glove makers George Horn, have been handcrafting gloves in Dublin for eight decades. Using the finest leather such as nappa and expert hand-stitching, each pair (from €170) combines craftsmanship and style. For an added gifting bonus, they offer free workshop tours at their Dublin studio. georgehorn.ie CG

Mara Duit baseball caps

Mara Duit

With dread of the modh coinníollach finally being usurped by cultural forces such as Kneecap, it has never been cooler to be a Gaeilgeoir. Why not give a nod to your loved one’s cúpla focal by giving them a gift from Mara Duit, a brand set up by Póilín Nic Géidigh, that sells cards, hats and totes celebrating the Irish language. Particularly popular are its baseball hats emblazoned with such phrases as: “Ná labhair liom” and “Ceart go leor.” Hats are €22.50. maraduit.com JD

Bound Apparel

Set up by Skerries woman Abbie Beggs and ex-partner Ríain Gilna during lockdown, this lifestyle clothing brand, “not just for the gym”, was all over social media in September when it hosted the mega Bound Ball in Slane Castle to celebrate five years in business. Their recent Cult Athletics collection includes crewnecks, micro-tanks and sport-inspired prints, and with prices from €34, you’re guaranteed to find something trendy and functional for the fashionistas in your life. boundonlineapparel.com RD

Scarf by Megan Nolan Walsh

Megan Nolan Walsh

Megan Nolan Walsh’s Claddagh Scarf has become part of the staple trendy “Drury Street style” among twentysomethings. The Dublin-based artist and designer now has a further range of clothing and accessories with various designs such as harps, the words “Éire” or “Ireland”, ponies and – you guessed it – claddaghs (as seen on the likes of Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Joanne McNally and CMAT), with prices from €42. Walsh’s designs can be found online or in Om Diva on the aforementioned Drury Street and Aodha in Westport. mnw.ie RD

Ditsy Bits

Emilie Williams Kimmerling is the brains behind Ditsy Bits, an independent clothing brand set up in 2022. Nowadays she works alongside a team in Dublin, working with a local print studio to get their recognisable designs on to garments. Expect trendy, very-Irish prints: Claddagh, Éire stamps, pints and more. ditsybits.com RD

STABLE of Ireland Irish linen check single large scarf €150 and Red trimmed snug €75 www.stable.ie

Stable of Ireland

Founded as a pop-up 10 years ago in the Westbury Mall by friends Sonia Reynolds and Frances Duff, Stable is now an established centre of excellence for Irish textiles – many traditional items refreshed in new colours and shapes. The Tricolour scarf (€240) is a bestseller along with rainwear in bright shades, handknitted sweaters, linen shirts and dressing gowns, stylish handwoven scarves and wraps. Launched this year was a shamrock silk collection of dresses and skirts, and a specially commissioned tweed coat from Peter O’Brien. Fans include Stevie Wonder, Elle McPherson, Stanley Tucci and Taylor Swift. stableofireland.com DMcQ

Aoife Rooney menswear

Aoife Rooney describes her clothes as wearable, desirable and functional, and her latest collection, Sovereignty, is a reimagining of men’s tailoring through a female lens. With its strong, ruched shoulders and tailored silhouettes, these are high-end garments designed with premium fabrics – “daywear that can rise to any occasion”. Rooney established her brand in 2016, initially with accessories. Known for her use of deadstock materials, this year she was one of four Irish designers selected to show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Her collections can be found in Beautiful South in Rathmines in Dublin, Les Jumelles in Galway and Macbees in Killarney, and at aoifelifestyle.com DMcQ

HOMEWARES AND CRAFTS

Knives from damas steel by Fingal Ferguson

Fingal Ferguson

Knife maker par excellence, Fingal Ferguson has forged a career in every sense on the family farm near Schull famous for its Gubbeen cheese. He got into knives having become the farm’s butcher. His handmade knives – from small paring knives to cleavers – are much in demand and range from high-quality satin hand-finished steel to Damascus patterned blades with handles carved from maple, beech, carbon fibre, spalted poplar, alder and buffalo horn. He has even made a handle from compressed rock-hard Donegal tweed, and another from compressed turquoise. These are cherished by owners from celebrity chefs to domestic cooks, and there is a knife drop sale on the last Sunday of each month. fingalfergusonknives.com DMcQ

Studio Donegal

Tristan and Anne Donaghy carry on a tradition of handweaving in the Donegal village of Kilcar and are passionate about the preservation of an indigenous craft as part of Irish history, culture and a link to the past. Their collections include capes, throws, cushions, vests, hats, baby blankets, beanies, jackets and coats in fabrics all handwoven in the mill. They also sell handknitting wool in a variety of colours and shades. The company was recently featured on RTÉ’s Nationwide showcasing the art of weaving in the county and how Donegal tweed weavers are seeking protected status in Europe to safeguard their authenticity, provenance and integrity. studiodonegal.ie DMcQ

Jando Design

Jando, named after the owners Julie and Owen McLoughlin and based in the Chocolate Factory on King’s Inn Street in Dublin, Jando sells prints of landmarks and buildings from all over the country. “Owen is the illustrator and I do all the screen printing,” Julie says. “We are celebrating our 10th birthday this year and, in an age of AI, we want to keep the art of screen printing alive, and to show people it’s not just a case of pressing a button.” Its biggest sellers are the Aviva Stadium, the Poolbeg Towers and the Ha’penny Bridge, while Cobh Cathedral and the Giant’s Causeway are also popular. They sell online and in retailers including Kilkenny Design and the Jam Art Factory. A4 prints are €38, with larger sizes and framing available. jandodesign.com CP

Manor Street by Carolyn Walsh.

Carolyn Walsh Art

Using a combination of photography, paint, image transfers and collage, artist Carolyn Walsh creates bold, colourful prints reimagining well-known landmarks, beloved pubs and venues where couples have said “I do”. Her business started during the Beast from the East storm in spring of 2018, when Walsh, who had a few days off work, created some artworks, which became an exhibition. Things stepped up a gear during Covid when she started making more, including bespoke images based on the emotional attachment people have with certain locations. The reimagined Poolbeg Chimneys are a big seller, as is the seawater in Sandycove, and new prints include the river Liffey, Grogans pub and Ballymoney Beach. She also takes commissions. Prints start at €45. carolynwalshart.com CP

Brookwood Pottery tealights

Brookwood Pottery

The people of Marino in Dublin 3 are lucky to have the bricks-and-mortar version of Elaine Fallon’s shop of lovely Irish craft items on their doorstep, but most of the stock is also available online. This includes Fallon’s own range of “functional pottery”, which features cups, bowls, vases and butter dishes, and is all the fruit of the kiln tucked in behind the counter at the back of the shop counter. For Christmas, Fallon has fired up a festive range that includes cosy night lights priced at €13. brookwoodpottery.com ÚMcC

CK53 stars

CK53

Pat Murphy says he creates “modern interpretations of traditional wooden items” in his Cork studio but that understates the simple beauty of his homewares and lighting. Here you can pick up stylish hardwood robins with painted breasts or tea-light stars from €30, and your gift recipient will love them enough to keep them on display all year round. For the kitchen, you’ll find equally gorgeous wooden butter knives and serving boards. The Fiddle Bow bread knife, a traditional tool used for centuries, comes in left- and right-handed versions. ck53design.ie ÚMcC

Born & Bred salt and pepper shakers

Born & Bred

Belfast-based gift shop Born & Bred seeks to showcase “the talent that only the island of Ireland can bring to the world”, with a classic Northern tone evident all over its site. For Christmas it’s showcasing products such as its Wee Cottage Incense Burner for €29.95 and A Cheeky Wee Gin Enamel Mug for €11.95. There are also socks, tea towels and candles, including one set into a mini Belfast sink. And for those based abroad, the Poolbeg Towers and Harland & Wolff salt and pepper shakers at €23.95 are sure to be a hit. wearebornandbred.com ÚMcC

Green Wood Chairs

Artist Joanna Kaminska and chair maker Alison Ospina from Green Wood Chairs have created four unique stools that merge painting, textile design and traditional Irish woodcraft. Kaminska’s textile cut-offs from bags and cushion covers have been transformed into functional art pieces using Ospina’s signature locally coppiced hazel wood. The stools will be exhibited at the Blue House Gallery Christmas show in Schull in west Cork, now open and running throughout the festive season. Each stool costs €375 and is available to buy from the gallery or by contacting Ospina directly at alison.ospina@gmail.com. greenwoodchairs.com MK

Current Moon Clock

Current

Dubliner Cathal Boyle and Kildare native Caoimhe Corbett’s shared appreciation of the sea evolved into a design-led homewares business inspired by the outdoors. They launched their brand, Current, in November 2022 with a hero product, the Current Tide Clock. This year they have added the Moon Clock to their maritime-inspired range. It tracks and displays the lunar cycle’s eight phases and is available in a light and dark design. Perfect for any stargazing friends and family. €67 from current.ie. MK

Kopper Kreation FlorLinea 3 RRP €50

Kopper Kreation

Dubliner Emmet Bosonnet uses copper, steel, brass and other industrial materials saved from landfill to create beautiful and functional homewares. Ideal for minimalists, the FlorLinea wall-mounted vase (€50) is made from a single copper pipe for a simple and streamlined aesthetic. Supplied with a single copper nail for fixing to the wall and a single bunch of dried flowers, its warm copper finish will sit seamlessly in both character properties and contemporary homes. The vase is fitted with a test tube inside to ensure it is watertight. kopperkreation.com MK

The Elements collection at J Hill Standard

J Hill’s Standard glassware

Elevate a loved one’s festive tipple by gifting them a piece of J Hill’s Standard handcrafted glassware. The Waterford-based company works with exceptional designers from around the world to create contemporary glassware that celebrates the hands that make them. Useful, beautiful and long-lasting, a J Hill’s Standard glass will become a treasured family heirloom. Pictured is the Elements collection by Scholten & Baijings. Prices start at €300 for a glass. jhillsstandard.com MK

Tracy Sweeney: Under Crimson Shadow oil painting

Tracy Sweeney artworks

There’s an attractive brutalism to Mayo-based Tracy Sweeney’s abstract expressionist paintings that’s intriguing. The award-winning visual artist uses “destructive techniques” to construct each work, beginning by building layer upon layer of paint before frenetically dismantling them to reveal planes of unexpected colours, shapes and textures. Pictured is Under Crimson Sky, €450, at tracysweeney.com. MK

West-Strand by Nina

Nina O’Reilly is Austrian but has made her home in the northwest of Ireland where she hand-crafts a range of 100 per cent wool products, including a cosy hot water bottle cover (which comes with a half-litre or two-litre bottle). By sourcing limited quantities of premium wool from Ireland and Austria and using deadstock, byproducts and offcuts, she minimises waste creating a sustainable and exclusive collection of beautiful and useful accessories. From €36. weststrandbynina.com MK

Imprints & Ink

Kildare-based Imprints & Ink was founded by NCAD graduate Claire Malone, who creates original botanical illustrations celebrating Ireland’s indigenous plants. This Killarney Fern A4 silk notebook (€65) is a nod to a rare species of fern found at Torc Waterfall in Killarney, Co Kerry. Each notebook is designed and hand-bound in Ireland using traditional bookbinding techniques, and the 100 per cent silk cover is printed in Italy. imprintsandink.com MK

Siobhán McNutt seascapes

Galway artist Siobhán McNutt creates evocative seascapes with an ethereal quality that is calming but intriguing. Perfect for sea lovers and swimmers, with a range of locations available to choose from. Each one is a signed, limited edition, giclée archival print on acid-free 320gsm watercolour paper. €150. siobhanmcnutt.com MK

Foxford Luxury Throws

You can never have enough blankets during an Irish winter, and the wool throws by Foxford are made to last a lifetime and add a lovely touch of comfort and colour to any space. From tartan-print throws – such as the green and purple-hued Connemara – to cosy mohair blankets in bright colours – there’s something to suit everyone. The brand has been manufacturing wool throws and blankets in rural Mayo for more than 130 years. From €95. foxford.com JD

Achilles candle by Erica Devine

Botanical Relief Candles

Erica Devine’s love of nature led her to pursue the art of botanical casting. From her studio in a converted 18th-century hay barn in Co Wicklow, she makes plaster sculptures, furniture and homewares inspired by wild flora. Her handmade botanical relief candles make a gorgeous gift; each statement piece, made with plant-based wax and cotton wicks, is emblazoned with reliefs of wildflowers and plants found in the Wicklow countryside. Available at Killruddery Farm Shop in Bray, from €120. ericadevine.com JD

BEAUTY AND WELLBEING

The Smooth Company Smooth Stick

Smooth Stick

If you had to pinpoint one hairstyle that defines being in your 20s today, it would be the slick-back bun or ponytail. Whether it’s going to the gym, to a swanky event or just meeting pals, it’s a go-to look for many women. The Smooth Stick (€16.99) by 25-year-old Áine Kennedy is the perfect gift for anyone with flyaway baby hairs that need taming (so, most of us). The brand’s website has now a full range of other products too at various price points, so you can choose from the stick itself or go all out with a gift set. thesmoothcompany.com RD

West Cork Beard Company products

West Cork Beard Company

With his big red beard, Colin Murphy is a walking advertisement for his own business, the West Cork Beard Company. For the hairy-faced men in your life, there’s a wide range of 100 per cent natural products handmade in Clonakilty. The beard oil (€14) – made from a base of argan oil and golden jojoba oil – comes in nine variations including peppermint and tea tree or lavender and chamomile. There’s also beard soaps, balms, butters and moustache waxes, and a selection of brushes and combs. westcorkbeardcompany.ie CK

The Nature of Things

“Our bold and colourful illustrations represent the elements and colour palette of the ingredients found in our essential oils, room sprays and perfumes,” says perfumer Benoit Nicol of the distinctive packaging for his brand, The Nature of Things. Nicol first trained in his native France before travelling to New York where he worked for 20 years with some of the best producers of natural oils in the world. He since moved to Dublin and started his own business, operating out of the Chocolate Factory. These roll-on oils are made to use on the body’s pulse points – try Roll On & Don’t Stress (€12) with patchouli, petitgrain, bergamot and lemongrass. thenatureofthings.ie CK

CHILDREN’S GIFTS

We Love: Teach Teidí

Teach Teidí

“Bí ag spraoi, ag léamh & ag canadh!” (“Play, read and sing!”) That’s the cheerful motto of Picnic Press, a publishing house devoted to books in the Irish language for children. Sadhbh Rosenstock’s Teach Teidí books, featuring Teidí, Tomás and Triona, are adored by young children for their warm illustrations, simple Irish and smart themes, as they go on adventures into magical woods, on safari and to the ice cream parlour. The books (€16.95) and totes are printed in Ireland, and their teddy bears (€19.95) are sustainably made in Ukraine and safe for babies from birth. picnicpress.ie NO’R

Fauna

Fauna jumper

While on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, Nadia Cruikshanks borrowed a 30-year-old silk-screen from her father-in-law and started printing babygros. Her business grew from there, and the range has since expanded to childrenswear and sweatshirts and T-shirts for adults, too, hand printed with Cruikshanks’ beautiful wildlife illustrations on sustainably sourced organic materials. Prices start at €18 for baby bodysuits to €59 for adult sweatshirts. fauna.ie CK

INcredible Socks

Incredible Socks

Kids (and kids at heart) will love the bright and playful patterns on these Incredible Socks, a brand owned by Marc Carey. Choose from spaceships, superheroes, flying pigs, unicorns and a host of other fun designs, which all come in adult sizes, too, made from scrumptiously soft and sustainable bamboo. €7.95 per pair, or €29.90 for a box of four, with 5 per cent of every sale donated to Focus Ireland, Jigsaw, and the Bombay Teen Challenge. incrediblesocks.ie CK

We Make Good owl door stop

We Make Good

Since 2019, We Make Good has been matching designers with social enterprises to create gorgeous homewares, gifts and toys. Their collection of stuffed animals, inspired by Irish wildlife and handcrafted from natural materials and upcycled fabrics, are made in the workshop in Mountjoy Square in Dublin, which employs and trains people with disabilities, or those who are rebuilding their lives after seeking refugee status, recovering from addiction or time in prison. This beautiful linen barn owl comes as a soft toy (€33.75) or door stop (€47.50). wemakegood.ie CK

Alphabet Jigsaws

Alphabet Jigsaws

Alphabet Jigsaws has been creating beautiful handmade wooden puzzles for kids of all ages since 1997. Designed by Ben Petit in Co Wicklow, the puzzles have been produced by hand in Sri Lanka by the same family for more than 25 years. The newest ranges include Irish language, science and nature jigsaws – including this brilliant counting sheep jigsaw (€30), which can be put together in various ways – and a collection of wooden fridge magnets. alphabetjigsaws.com CK