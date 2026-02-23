Fashion

Baftas 2026 red carpet fashion: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Maura Higgins, Cillian Murphy and more

From backless gowns to daring men’s wear, here are some of the standout looks from this year’s Bafta red carpet

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley attend the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Mon Feb 23 2026 - 10:012 MIN READ

Irish star Jessie Buckley brought a welcome splash of colour to the Bafta red carpet in a Grecian-style gown.

Buckley – who won the best actress award for her role in Hamnet – was one of the many stars descending on London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Buckley wore an electric blue dress with a high neckline, bedazzled brooches on the shoulders and an unexpected scooped back.

Her costar Paul Mescal, who was nominated for best actor, wore loose-fitting black suit with a simple white shirt underneath, and was accompanied by partner Gracie Abrams.

Cillian Murphy sported a black suit and white shirt with matching white tie, while Maura Higgins stood out in a red satin dress. Also wearing red was Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell.

Elsewhere, the trend for risqué outfits dominated.

Emma Stone braved the February London weather in a black dress featuring a halter-neck, a keyhole cut-out and a daring backless design, while Carey Mulligan wore a navy halter-neck that was backless save for one thin strap, paired with a relaxed bob hairstyle.

Up-and-comer Chase Infiniti continued her red carpet relationship with luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton with a burgundy-coloured gown featuring a strapless design and a dramatic fishtail.

Adolescence star Erin Doherty wore an unusual structured look, also by Louis Vuitton: a black dress with a statement skirt and low neckline.

The red carpet was not short of daring men’s wear either, led by host Alan Cumming with a modern take on traditional suiting.

His black overcoat – worn on top of a black shirt and trousers – had a splash of white at the bottom, and was covered in long fringing. The monochromatic outfit had a welcome injection of colour thanks to dyed pink, blue and white coloured curls in his gelled-down hair, and was completed with a statement brooch instead of a tie. -PA

Jessie Buckley at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Cillian Murphy at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Maura Higgins at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Maggie O'Farrell at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Teyana Taylor at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Emma Stone at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Rose Byrne at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Kerry Washington at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Chase Infiniti at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA
Erin Doherty at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning /PA Wire
Renate Reinsve at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning /PA Wire
Emily Watson at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA
Sadie Sink at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Alicia Vikander Riz Ahmed at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire
Maggie Gyllenhaal at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Alan Cumming at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Timothée Chalamet at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA
