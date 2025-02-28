It’s not often that I’m genuinely conflicted by a beauty product, but this week it happened.

K18 Hair, the well-known professional hair care brand that has arguably changed the way we care for our hair over the past couple of years, has launched something new. Like many of you, I’ve tried K18 treatments in salons and I’ve also used their shampoos (particularly the Peptide Prep Maintenance one, which I really like). One product they’ve never had in their range until now, however, is a dry shampoo.

AirWash (€49 from millies.ie), a new-generation dry shampoo, was launched earlier this month, and I was immediately intrigued for two reasons. First, I am an avid, almost obsessive user of dry shampoo. It’s a product category I don’t usually splurge on, as I go through it quickly and use it so frequently. But I expect a lot from my dry shampoos. I need them to soak up oil without leaving me looking like I’ve gone grey overnight. I also want the oil absorption to last as long as possible – ideally, I want it to push me at least one or two days away from the next wash.

I even use dry shampoo right after washing my hair, as I’m generally not a fan of that fresh, almost slippery feeling that comes with clean hair. I prefer a bit of grit and texture, and dry shampoo is great for this. All of that is to say, I go through dry shampoo fast, which is why I don’t typically want to spend a lot of money on it.

The second reason I was intrigued is because of the technology involved. K18 is known for repairing hair from the inside out. Having had great success with their products in the past, I was curious to see how they would apply their expertise to dry shampoo. And of course, unsurprisingly, they’ve done it quite well – because AirWash is far from a standard dry shampoo.

According to the brand, it’s “groundbreaking”. It promises odour elimination, respects the health of your hair and scalp, extends wash time by up to three days and absorbs oil using something called “translucent microbeads” that apparently leave no residue or powdery finish – something that, let’s be honest, many budget dry shampoos often fail at.

So why am I conflicted, you ask? Well, this is an excellent, and arguably unique, dry shampoo. When I first tried it, I was surprised to find that it’s not a powder spray – it’s actually a liquid. You have to activate it with a hair dryer in order for it to work; otherwise, it’s just wetting your hair (which defeats the purpose entirely). But when you spritz it on to the areas with oil build-up, then blast the roots with your hair dryer for a few seconds and run a brush through it, it’s like you’ve just washed your hair.

And I really mean that – completely fresh hair. I’m also not exaggerating when I say there is zero trace of product in your hair – it feels clean, light, gorgeous.

K18 Hair AirWash dry shampoo

My issue, though, is the price. AirWash costs €49. I don’t think I’ve ever spent that much money on a dry shampoo. And, realistically, I’m not sure how long this bottle is going to last me.

That said, the brand claims you can get up to three extra days without washing your hair with it. As I write this, I’m on day two and can comfortably say I’ll make it to day three, so perhaps the price is justified by the extra time between washes.

As someone who’s been writing about beauty for a long time, I truly appreciate real innovation – products that genuinely bring something new to the table. These days, it feels as if many brands slap the “innovative” label on just about anything, even when it’s far from it. But K18 has actually done it – and very successfully, at that.

Still, I can’t help but feel conflicted about the price point. I think €49 might be a step too far.

