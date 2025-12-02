Christmas office parties: Leaving before things get messy is a decision rarely regretted

Rebember, it's not like Vegas – what happens at the Christmas office party rarely stays at the Christmas office party

“In my younger years, a well-to-do colleague hosted the Christmas office party,” actor and comedian Norma Sheahan tells me. “I wasn’t flush at the time, so I stole a fancy-looking bottle of wine from my parents’ house to take along.”

At the event, Norma, full of Christmas cheer, opened the bottle and enjoyed a few glasses. Before long, she was the life and soul of the party. Norma shudders, remembering what happened next.

“It turned out the drink was, in fact, poitín hidden inside a bottle of wine. All I’ll say is that the vols-au-vents I’d devoured earlier that evening made a reappearance. While an ambulance wasn’t called, my reputation has remained on life support with the other guests ever since.”

Certain traditions will forever be ubiquitous during the festive season: carol singing, toy shows and, as Norma experienced, waking up with a hangover of biblical proportions after the Christmas office party – the most dreaded date on HR’s calendar.

Actor and comedian Norma Sheahan

Yes, a well-organised gathering can allow people to celebrate the year’s achievements and enjoy some networking that may support career development. However, it can also serve as a backdrop for drunken debauchery, under-the-mistletoe shenanigans and conflicts between colleagues to play out. And unlike Las Vegas, what happens at the Christmas office party rarely stays at the Christmas office party.

Erin Helbert, a lecturer at Atlantic Technological University and founder of Right First Time HR Consultancy, urges attendees to practice self-control.

“Don’t be the person dreading Monday, and keep your behaviour respectful and professional,” she says, adding that alongside limiting their alcohol intake – and avoiding poitín hidden in wine bottles – partygoers should steer clear of office gossip, inappropriate jokes and personal frustrations.

Erin Helbert, founder of Right First Time HR Consultancy

“The best social moments seldom happen after midnight. Leaving before things get messy is rarely a decision you’ll regret.”

To ensure good reputations are preserved, precautions must be taken in advance of the event. Erin advises organisers to reiterate relevant workplace policies, including the proper use of social media, particularly when sharing photos or videos from the event.

Some companies are now opting for alternatives to traditional boozy celebrations, such as having breakfast or lunch instead of dinner, which can foster a more relaxed and inclusive atmosphere.

“Involving your team in the planning process – even through a quick poll – not only helps generate ideas but also shows that the event is truly for them,” Erin notes. “It’s not always possible to accommodate everyone, but acting on their feedback demonstrates thoughtfulness and respect.”

While the annual office party has received its fair share of bad press over the years, interestingly, Erin recalls the pandemic, when these gatherings were paused or moved online, and how much they were missed by many.

“The absence of these moments highlighted how important they are not just as a tradition, but to acknowledge hard work and bring people together in a meaningful, human way.”