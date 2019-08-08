British train operators withdraw from Interrail programme

Irish and other EU citizens will not be able to visit Britain as part of their Interrail adventures after the end of this year, after train operators there announced they are withdrawing from the scheme.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the industry, said it would withdraw on January 1st, 2020 from the Interrail programme, which has provided unlimited train travel across Europe for a fixed price for almost 50 years. It will also pull out of Eurail, the parallel scheme for non-EU visitors.

The change will have little effect on British travellers to Europe, who will still be able to travel across EU countries, but they will no longer have the option of starting their trip from their home station. Instead they will have to begin their journey on the Eurostar from London St Pancras.

European travellers will have the option of buying BritRail passes offering unlimited train travel across England, Scotland and Wales, but for roughly the same price as the current Interrail passes that cover the whole continent, including the UK.

A one-month BritRail pass costs €605 for adults and €363 for those 25 and under. A one-month Interrail pass costs €603 for adults and €464 for those aged 12 to 27.

The former Labour transport secretary Andrew Adonis said the decision to pull out of the Interrail scheme was shocking.

He tweeted: “Shameful that Britain’s train companies will no longer recognise inter-rail passes. This is closing Britain to the next generation of continental Europeans, just as Britain is shutting itself off from the continent too. Johnson should have stopped this. Instead he does nothing!”

Luisa Porritt, the deputy leader of Liberal Democrat MEPs, said: “This is a desperately sad decision, which in particular could lead to fewer young Europeans enjoying Britain and more barriers to Brits enjoying the rest of Europe. This sends the message we are turning our backs on Europe and the fantastic opportunities it offers us. What a terrible advertisement for UK plc.”

Robert Nisbet, the RDG’s director of nations and regions, said British operators had pulled out because offering the Interrail schemes alongside BritRail was “confusing”.

“The rail industry boosts British tourism and, working together, rail companies are offering the best option for tourists with BritRail, which is recommended by Visit Britain, offers two-for-one deals on 200 attractions across the country and includes the convenience of mobile tickets,” he said.

The Interrail scheme was launched in 1972, offering people up to the age of 21 the possibility of travelling to 21 countries. More than 300,000 Interrail passes were sold last year, almost three times the figure for 2005.

- Guardian