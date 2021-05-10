Share your story: What can’t you wait to do again as Ireland’s lockdown restrictions ease?

After five months of strict lockdown, Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions are beginning to relax.

From today we can go for a haircut or a leg wax, go to the library or a museum, use click-and-collect services and, perhaps most welcome of all, meet up indoors with family and friends (as long as at least some of the group are vaccinated).

