Covid-19 vaccines: After all the recent changes, when am I due my jab?

As Ireland continues to roll out its vaccination programme and new vaccination centres open across the country, there is still some confusion about who gets vaccinated next where and when.

Q: I am in my 70s and still haven’t received my first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Why is this and when will I get my vaccine?

A: Most over 70s have been called for vaccination by their GPs. Some vaccinations were cancelled at the last minute due to shortage of supplies. If this has happened to you, your GP will be in touch again soon to re-arrange your vaccination appointment. Four-fifths of all those over 70 had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by mid-April. The HSE expects to have everyone over 70 vaccinated with both doses by the end of May.

Q: I am 67. I heard that many 65-69 year olds have already registered for vaccination. Is it too late for me to apply now? And what’s the best way to do so?

A: You are in the age group that the HSE is currently calling to register for vaccination at local vaccination centres. You can either register online on vaccine.hse.ie or by calling 1850-241850 anytime between 8am-8pm from Monday to Sunday. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can text HSELive on 086-1800661. To register, you will need your PPS number, eircode, mobile phone number and email address. You will receive a text message with your vaccination appointment details between three and seven days before your appointment.

Q: I am 60. When should I seek my Covid vaccine?

A: Those aged between 60-64 can register for vaccination from today (Friday, April 23rd). You can register online on vaccine.hse.ie or by calling 1850-241850.

Q: I am a 30-year-old woman with diabetes type 1 and I haven’t been called for vaccination yet? Why is this?

A: The vast majority of those aged between 16-69 at very high risk of severe Covid-19 disease (Group 4) have already been called for or have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the HSE, this includes people with cystic fibrosis, uncontrolled diabetes (defined as HbA1c over 58 mmol/mol), cancer patients with advanced disease or who are receiving treatment or within six weeks of starting treatment, people with chronic neurological, respiratory or kidney disease.

However, those aged between 16-59 who have diabetes type 1 or 2 that is deemed to be controlled are likely to be offered the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from early May onwards. This category (Group 7) also includes people who have previously received cancer treatment and those with chronic kidney, liver or heart disease or chronic respiratory or neurological conditions or severe mental illness.

Q: I am pregnant with my first child. Will I be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination?

A: If you are a healthcare worker or at a very high risk of severe Covid-19 disease (Group 4), you will already have been called for your vaccination. If not, the HSE advice is to get the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at or after 14 weeks of pregnancy and the second dose before the end of 36 weeks of pregnancy. If the second dose is not given before the end of 36 weeks, it should be delayed until after you have had your baby.

Q: I am a 50-year-old member of the Travelling Community. When will I get called for my vaccination?

A: People who live or work in crowded settings are in Group 9 on the Covid-19 vaccination prioritisation list so they will be called for vaccination following the vaccination of individuals at high risk of severe disease (Group 7) and those aged 16-64 in long-term residential settings (Group 8). It is expected that members of the Travelling Community will be vaccinated in parallel with the general population starting with those aged 55-64 and moving downwards in 10-year age brackets (45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24).

Q: When are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s likely to be called for vaccination?

A: There is no date set yet for vaccination for people under 50 who haven’t been vaccinated as part of other categories (eg healthcare workers, those at very high or high risk of severe Covid-19 disease). However, the Government still aims to have offered the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by the end of June.

Q: Will my 19-year-old daughter be called for vaccination?

A: The HSE hasn’t yet said when teenagers will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine. However, if your daughter is in Group 4 or Group 7 (those aged between 16-59 at very high risk or high risk of severe Covid disease), she should already have been offered or called for her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Q: Are there any reasons why I shouldn’t get a Covid-19 vaccine now?

A: Yes, if you had a severe allergic reaction or have a known allergy to ingredients in the Covid-19 vaccine, you shouldn’t get it. Check with your GP. If you currently have Covid-19, you shouldn’t have the vaccine until four weeks after you tested positive. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should phone your GP and get tested. If you have a fever (temperature over 38 degrees Celsius), you should wait until you feel better or if you are restricting your movements as a close contact of someone who had Covid-19, you should wait until your period of restriction has ended.

Q: Will I have to pay for my Covid-19 vaccine?

A: There is no charge for Covid vaccines offered through the public health service in Ireland. GPs are vaccinating people in the very high/high risk of Covid-19 disease groups. Members of the general public will be called to local vaccination centres for their jabs.