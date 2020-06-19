Two Languedoc wines, one a warm red, the other a crisp white, both on special offer

This week two wines from Languedoc, the largest French wine region, and a source of some great-value wines. The Château Girard I’ve picked this week is a classic Languedoc wine, big and powerful. But not all wines from the region are big and warming. Domaine Begude, from the hills of Limoux, is a very refreshing, crisp dry wine. Both are on offer at O’Briens.

Terroir 11300 Chardonnay 2016, Domaine Begude, Haute Vallée de l’Aude, €13.95 (down from €17.95)

Medium bodied (13.5 per cent alcohol) with light white flower aromas, succulent peach fruits edged with honey and orange peel, and a lovely backbone of acidity. Try this with cod, salmon and tuna, or with chicken and lighter pork dishes. Fantastic value for money.

Irish Times

Château Girard Cuvée Arthur 2017, Minervois, €12.95, down from €19.95

A full-bodied red with a warming 14.5 per cent alcohol. This is smooth and rounded, with earthy dark fruits and spice. Try it with robustly flavoured red-meat dishes, such as lamb tagine or spicy barbecued beef.