Two Languedoc wines, one a warm red, the other a crisp white, both on special offer

Wines for the Weekend: John Wilson on a pair of great-value bottles from France’s largest wine region

Domaine Begude Terroir 11300 Chardonnay and Château Girard Cuvée Arthur Minervois, both from O’Briens

Domaine Begude Terroir 11300 Chardonnay and Château Girard Cuvée Arthur Minervois, both from O’Briens

 

This week two wines from Languedoc, the largest French wine region, and a source of some great-value wines. The Château Girard I’ve picked this week is a classic Languedoc wine, big and powerful. But not all wines from the region are big and warming. Domaine Begude, from the hills of Limoux, is a very refreshing, crisp dry wine. Both are on offer at O’Briens.

Terroir 11300 Chardonnay 2016, Domaine Begude, Haute Vallée de l’Aude, €13.95 (down from €17.95)
Medium bodied (13.5 per cent alcohol) with light white flower aromas, succulent peach fruits edged with honey and orange peel, and a lovely backbone of acidity. Try this with cod, salmon and tuna, or with chicken and lighter pork dishes. Fantastic value for money.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Château Girard Cuvée Arthur 2017, Minervois, €12.95, down from €19.95
A full-bodied red with a warming 14.5 per cent alcohol. This is smooth and rounded, with earthy dark fruits and spice. Try it with robustly flavoured red-meat dishes, such as lamb tagine or spicy barbecued beef.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.