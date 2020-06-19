Two Languedoc wines, one a warm red, the other a crisp white, both on special offer
Wines for the Weekend: John Wilson on a pair of great-value bottles from France’s largest wine region
Domaine Begude Terroir 11300 Chardonnay and Château Girard Cuvée Arthur Minervois, both from O’Briens
This week two wines from Languedoc, the largest French wine region, and a source of some great-value wines. The Château Girard I’ve picked this week is a classic Languedoc wine, big and powerful. But not all wines from the region are big and warming. Domaine Begude, from the hills of Limoux, is a very refreshing, crisp dry wine. Both are on offer at O’Briens.
Terroir 11300 Chardonnay 2016, Domaine Begude, Haute Vallée de l’Aude, €13.95 (down from €17.95)
Medium bodied (13.5 per cent alcohol) with light white flower aromas, succulent peach fruits edged with honey and orange peel, and a lovely backbone of acidity. Try this with cod, salmon and tuna, or with chicken and lighter pork dishes. Fantastic value for money.
Château Girard Cuvée Arthur 2017, Minervois, €12.95, down from €19.95
A full-bodied red with a warming 14.5 per cent alcohol. This is smooth and rounded, with earthy dark fruits and spice. Try it with robustly flavoured red-meat dishes, such as lamb tagine or spicy barbecued beef.