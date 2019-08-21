’Nduja eggs with curly kale

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 3 tbsp butter

4 slices sourdough bread

2-4 free range eggs

1 tbsp ’nduja

2 large handfuls of curly kale

Method

1. Remove the centre rib from the kale and chop it finely. Wash it well and set it aside. Don’t dry it completely.

2. Melt one tablespoon of butter in a wide frying pan. Add the kale and stir evenly to coat. The kale will wilt and turn bright green. Cook for a few minutes then set it aside and keep it warm.

3. Add one more tablespoon of butter to the frying pan over medium heat. Crack in the four eggs. Cook for a minute before adding the ’nduja. Crumble it anywhere there is space for it to fry. Move it around with a wooden spoon to render the fat and crisp it up without it burning. Cook the eggs till the white is just set then remove the pan from the heat.

4. Meanwhile toast the bread and butter it. Place on a plate and top with the kale, fried eggs and ’nduja, along with any of the chilli oil that is in the pan.