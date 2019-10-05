Morcilla hash with hipsi cabbage and lovage

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200g morcilla Spanish sausage, chopped into 5cm slices

5 cooked waxy potatoes, such as pink firs, crushed

1 medium white onion, sliced

Half hipsi cabbage, outer leaves removed, and roughly chopped

3 scallions, thinly chopped

1 handful lovage, chopped

3tbsp butter

Salt and cracked black pepper

Oil for frying

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet or frying pan.

2. Fry the morcilla until browned, about 5 mins on each side.

3. Remove from pan and set aside. Return the pan to the heat. Add another dash of oil and the potatoes and onions. Allow to fry for at least 5 minutes on each side to ensure the potatoes get nice and crispy.

4. Add the hipsi cabbage. Fry for a further 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

5. Place the butter in the skillet and season with a generous helping on salt and cracked pepper.

6. Return the morcilla to pan and give a quick stir.

7. Garnish with the lovage and scallions. Serve with fried eggs and crusty sourdough.