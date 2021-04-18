Meatloaf with feta

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 525g minced beef

1 red onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 stick celery, finely diced

3 crackers, crushed

2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

1 red or yellow pepper, roasted and diced

1 egg

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

100g feta, crumbled



For the sauce:

1 tin tomatoes, crushed

1 tsp brown sugar

½ tsp salt

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika



Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2 Mix all of the loaf ingredients together till just combined. I usually add the feta last, so it doesn’t get too crushed. Form the meat into a large loaf shape and place in an ovenproof baking dish. Ideally one with a lid, but no problem if not.

3 Next, mix the crushed tomatoes with the sugar, salt and paprika. Pour this over the meat loaf, then cover everything tightly in foil. Bake for 30 minutes then remove the foil. Spoon the tomato sauce over the loaf once more and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes, so that the sauce can reduce.

4 Cut into thick slices and serve with a few spoonfuls of sauce over the top. This is lovely with rice, but can also be served with vegetables, baked potato or salad.