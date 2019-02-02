Kwanghi Chan’s pork and spring onion pot sticker dumplings

Makes: 30

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Chinese

Ingredients One third of a pound/160g minced pork (not too lean, some fat is good, about 70/30 ratio)

1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced (from a half inch knob)

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced (about 2 teaspoons)

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

Three-quarters of a tsp sea salt

One-eighth tsp freshly ground black pepper

30 dumpling or gyoza wrappers (or you can use won ton wrappers and trim them into a circular shape)

Quarter of a cup/60ml vegetable oil



Soy dipping sauce

One third of a cup/80ml soy sauce

1 scallion, green part only, very thinly sliced

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced ginger

Method

1. Put the minced pork, ginger, scallions and garlic in a bowl and stir to combine. Whisk together soy sauce and sesame oil, then stir into the pork mixture. Stir in the pepper and salt.

2. On dry surface, lay out one gyoza or dumpling wrapper, keeping the remaining wrappers covered with a dampened cloth or paper towel. Spoon one teaspoon of filling into the centre, then moisten halfway around the edge with a wet finger. Fold the dry half of the wrapper over the wet half to form a half-moon shape.

3. To seal, using thumb and forefinger of one hand, form tiny pleats along the dry edge of the wrapper, pressing the pleats against the moistened border to enclose the filling. The dumpling will curve in a semi-circle. Or, you can start in the middle, pleat out to one edge then turn the dumpling over and pleat in the opposite direction. Stand the dumpling, seam-side up, on a baking sheet and gently press to flatten the bottom. Cover loosely with dampened cloth or paper towel. Form the remaining dumplings in same way. If you cannot perfect the pleating method, just pinch the edges together to create a seal.

4. Heat the oil in a large, non-stick skillet or frying pan over a moderately high heat, until it is hot, but not smoking. Remove it from heat and arrange the pot stickers in a tight circular pattern standing up in the oil (they should touch one another). Cook, uncovered, until the bottoms are pale golden, two to three minutes. Add an espresso coffee cup amount of water, then cover the pan tightly with a lid and cook until the liquid has evaporated and the bottoms of dumplings are crisp and golden, three to five minutes. Add two more tablespoons of water if the pan looks dry before the bottoms are browned. Remove the lid and shake the pan to loosen the pot stickers, until the steam dissipates. Serve immediately with the dipping sauce on the side. For the dipping sauce, stir all of the ingredients together in a small bowl to blend.