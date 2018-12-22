Chocolate roulade with cherries

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 200g dark chocolate (max 55% cocoa solids), coarsely chopped25g butter5 eggs, room temperature, separated into yolks and whites150g caster sugar1 tsp vanilla extract

Chocolate Mousse Filling50g caster sugar100g cream (plus 2-3 tbsp extra cream to thicken)100g dark chocolate, chopped10g butterTo decorateZest of 1 orange1 tin pitted cherries, (approx 260g), drained100ml stiffly whipped cream2tbsp cocoa powderToasted flaked almonds, grated chocolate, pomegranates



Method

Preheat oven to 180°C fan. Grease and line a Swiss roll tin (32cm x 22cm) with parchment paper.

Melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water until smooth, remove from heat to cool for 5 minutes.

Whisk the yolks and sugar on a high speed for 10 minutes to a ribbon consistency. Add in the vanilla extract.

Incorporate 2tbsp of the egg yolk and sugar mixture into the chocolate, then at a low speed, beat the chocolate into the egg mixture.

In a spotlessly clean bowl (with cleaned whisks), whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks. Stir one large spoonful of egg white into the chocolate mixture (to loosen it), before folding in the remaining egg whites.

Spread the mixture into the prepared tin and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 15 minutes until risen and the top is just firm to touch.

Cover the sponge with a clean, damp cloth or damp kitchen paper, and leave to cool fully.

To make the chocolate mousse filling

In a small saucepan, boil the sugar and cream and simmer for 1 minute. Off the heat, add in the chocolate, stirring until melted. Return to the heat and simmer without stirring for a further 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, add butter and bathe the saucepan in a bowl of cold water, to cool the mixture. Once cool, gradually stir in 3tbsp cream, whip to a spreadable mousse-like consistency (note: if allowed to cool, it stiffens, so to resoften, rewhip with a little cream).

To roll the roulade, peel away the cloth. Place a parchment sheet on a work surface and dust with 1tsp cocoa powder. From the long side, flip the sponge onto the paper, peel away lining.

Spread the mousse over the sponge, leaving a 2cm gap at one short end. Scatter the filling with the orange zest and most of the cherries.

With the filled short end positioned closest to you, spoon on a thick band of cream a third of the way in (across the roll). Starting from the short end, use gentle pressure to ease the sponge into a roll.

Dust with cocoa powder and decorate with remaining cherries, orange zest and any combination of toasted nuts, chocolate curls, pomegranate seeds.

Variation

Double this recipe and bake in a larger baking tray to make a sensational occasion roulade.