Butternut tostada with fried eggs and sage.

Makes: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 6 corn tortillas

½ butternut squash, cubed

Olive oil

1 small onion, diced

½tsp smoked sweet paprika

½tsp ground cumin

Black pepper and sea salt

1 tin beans, drained (pinto, cannellini, butterbean, kidney or black beans)

6 eggs

6tbsp tomato salsa

4tbsp crumbled feta

Lime wedges



Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Peel and dice the butternut. Spread on a tray, drizzle with oil and roast for 30 minutes until soft and golden at the edges. Set aside.

2 Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a pan. Gently saute the onion till soft. Add the paprika, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir to coat. Add the beans and 100ml water. Stir and lower the heat to a simmer. Add more water if it looks too dry. Gently simmer for 10 minutes until the beans are soft. Add the roasted butternut and mash till smooth.

3 Meanwhile, heat 2cm light oil in a pan. Fry the tortillas for one minute each side till puffed up and golden. Leave to drain on kitchen paper. Next, fry the sage leaves in the oil until crisp. Set aside on paper towels. Remove most of the oil from the pan and fry the eggs till the white is opaque and the yolk almost set. Keep them warm.

4 Assemble the tostada by placing each tortilla on a plate, spread with the butternut bean mix then top with the egg, feta, sage leaves and tomato salsa. Serve right away.