Butternut tostada with fried eggs and sage
Butternut tostada with fried eggs and sage.
- Makes: 6
- Cooking Time: 40 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 6 corn tortillas
- ½ butternut squash, cubed
- Olive oil
- 1 small onion, diced
- ½tsp smoked sweet paprika
- ½tsp ground cumin
- Black pepper and sea salt
- 1 tin beans, drained (pinto, cannellini, butterbean, kidney or black beans)
- 6 eggs
- 6tbsp tomato salsa
- 4tbsp crumbled feta
- Lime wedges
-
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Peel and dice the butternut. Spread on a tray, drizzle with oil and roast for 30 minutes until soft and golden at the edges. Set aside.
2 Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a pan. Gently saute the onion till soft. Add the paprika, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir to coat. Add the beans and 100ml water. Stir and lower the heat to a simmer. Add more water if it looks too dry. Gently simmer for 10 minutes until the beans are soft. Add the roasted butternut and mash till smooth.
3 Meanwhile, heat 2cm light oil in a pan. Fry the tortillas for one minute each side till puffed up and golden. Leave to drain on kitchen paper. Next, fry the sage leaves in the oil until crisp. Set aside on paper towels. Remove most of the oil from the pan and fry the eggs till the white is opaque and the yolk almost set. Keep them warm.
4 Assemble the tostada by placing each tortilla on a plate, spread with the butternut bean mix then top with the egg, feta, sage leaves and tomato salsa. Serve right away.