John Wilson: Two well-priced summer rosés from O’Briens

It was a novel idea when it started, but it was also an immediate success, so for the past 10 years O’Briens has continued its summer-long promotion of rosé wines. This used to feature buy-one-get-one-half-price offers, but these and other quantity discounts are no longer allowed, so this year’s promotion, which lasts until the end of August, offers 25 per cent off any of 15 rosés, including two sparkling wines, ranging in price from €10.46 to €55.50. It features plenty of well-priced refreshing wines, perfect for the summer months ahead.

The selection includes the excellent rich, fruit laden Rós Rosé (€12.71, down from €16.95), a collaboration between O’Briens’ wine director, Lynne Coyle, and Alicia Eyaralar of Bodegas Tandem, in Navarra. From Languedoc, there is the elegant Domaine de L’Ostal Rosé (great value at €11.96, down from €15.95) and the pale, delicate Les Auzines Alaina Rosé 2020 from Laurent Miquel (also €12.71, down from €16.95). South Africa is represented by the scented Delheim Pinotage Rosé (€10.46, down from €13.95), full of juicy stone fruits. Lastly, champagne lovers might be tempted by the Taittinger Rosé (€55.50, down from €74).

Ventoux 2020, Passe Colline, €11.21 (down from €14.95)

From the Rhône Valley, this is a medium-bodied wine with strawberry and raspberry fruits, given zip by a crisp acidity. This would be great with grilled or barbecued chicken, brandade de morue, felafel or herby roast Mediterranean vegetables.

Château Gairoird 2020, Côtes de Provence (organic), €14.21 (down from €18.95)

A classic Provencal rosé with crisp, refined summer fruits – redcurrants and raspberries – finishing dry. Try this with light salads or alongside grilled prawns.