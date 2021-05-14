John Wilson: Two well-priced summer rosés from O’Briens

Wines for the Weekend: This pair of bottles are from the off-licence chain’s popular rosé sale

Wines for the Weekend: Château Gairoird Côtes de Provence and Passe Colline Ventoux

Wines for the Weekend: Château Gairoird Côtes de Provence and Passe Colline Ventoux

 

It was a novel idea when it started, but it was also an immediate success, so for the past 10 years O’Briens has continued its summer-long promotion of rosé wines. This used to feature buy-one-get-one-half-price offers, but these and other quantity discounts are no longer allowed, so this year’s promotion, which lasts until the end of August, offers 25 per cent off any of 15 rosés, including two sparkling wines, ranging in price from €10.46 to €55.50. It features plenty of well-priced refreshing wines, perfect for the summer months ahead.

The selection includes the excellent rich, fruit laden Rós Rosé (€12.71, down from €16.95), a collaboration between O’Briens’ wine director, Lynne Coyle, and Alicia Eyaralar of Bodegas Tandem, in Navarra. From Languedoc, there is the elegant Domaine de L’Ostal Rosé (great value at €11.96, down from €15.95) and the pale, delicate Les Auzines Alaina Rosé 2020 from Laurent Miquel (also €12.71, down from €16.95). South Africa is represented by the scented Delheim Pinotage Rosé (€10.46, down from €13.95), full of juicy stone fruits. Lastly, champagne lovers might be tempted by the Taittinger Rosé (€55.50, down from €74).

Ventoux 2020, Passe Colline, €11.21 (down from €14.95)
From the Rhône Valley, this is a medium-bodied wine with strawberry and raspberry fruits, given zip by a crisp acidity. This would be great with grilled or barbecued chicken, brandade de morue, felafel or herby roast Mediterranean vegetables.

Château Gairoird 2020, Côtes de Provence (organic), €14.21 (down from €18.95)
A classic Provencal rosé with crisp, refined summer fruits – redcurrants and raspberries – finishing dry. Try this with light salads or alongside grilled prawns.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.