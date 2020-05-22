Lidl is beefing up its wine range. Here are 16 I think are worth trying

Lidl seems to have put a concerted effort into improving its wines. I’ve been able to taste a reasonable number of the bottles in a range that has just gone on sale, and will be available while stocks last. Some offer good value for money. Overall, the whites are textured, with a rounded, off-dry finish that will appeal to most wine drinkers. The reds include three attractive Riojas and a few other good Spanish wines, as well as some good-value New World wines.

White wines

Os Portapazos Vino Blanco 2019, €6.99

From Galicia, in northeastern Spain, a light, refreshing white with plump pear fruits. Perfect summer drinking by itself or with lighter seafood dishes.

Riesling 2019, Leyda Valley, €9.99

Not in the same league as the Second Fleet Riesling below, but it costs €5 less. Fragrant with baked red apples, and with lively citrus acidity. Nice as an aperitif or with Thai prawns or chicken.

Outlook Bay Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2018, New Zealand, €9.99

Hawkes Bay is the premium region for Chardonnay in New Zealand. This has soft, ripe, juicy peach fruits, a squeeze of zesty lime, and very subtle toasted nuts. Try it with seared and poached salmon or lighter chicken recipes.

Sauvignon Blanc Reserva Privada 2019, Central Valley, Chile, €6.99

Ripe, sweet, rounded tropical fruits, with just enough acidity to retain a freshness. Sip with friends or try it with Thai prawn curry.

Chardonnay Gran Reserva 2018 Aconcagua Valley, Chile, €10.99

Full-bodied, textured and rich, with abundant tropical fruits and a rounded finish. Try it with seared salmon or grilled chicken.

The Second Fleet Riesling 2019, Tasmania, €14.99

One of the stars of my tasting – a quality reflected in the price, sadly. This is a very appealing crisp wine, its acidity balanced by fresh green apple fruits. Perfect with shellfish – prawns or crab.

Red wines

Veritas 2018, Palmela, Portugal, €8.99

Medium-bodied, with dark cherry and plum fruits, a touch of spice and a good dry finish. Try it with grilled lamb chops or a barbecued leg of lamb.

Cape Voyage Special Edition Shiraz Viognier 2017, Western Cape, South Africa, €9.99

Fragrant aromas, elegant, savoury dark fruits and a nice smooth finish. A good all-rounder that will go with most white or red meats. Try it with grilled pork chops.

Pinot Noir Gran Reserva 2018, Valle de Leyda, €9.99

At 14.5 per cent alcohol, possibly not the most elegant Pinot, but it makes up for it. Fragrant, rich and concentrated, with powerful, smooth dark-cherry fruits, overlaid with a touch of spice. Nice wine and good value. Try it with duck or a chargrilled steak.

Syrah Reserva Privada 2019, Valle Central, Chile, €7.99

Nicely aromatic with ripe forest fruits and liquorice, with a rounded easy finish. This would be good with barbecued lamb shish kebabs.

Duck Point Merlot 2015, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, €9.99

Maturing soft, rounded, sweet cassis and plum fruits, with a touch of undergrowth. This would be good with roast duck.

Gran Cermeño 2015, Toro, €9.99

Powerful, tarry, jammy dark fruits overlaid with a touch of oak in a full-bodied, concentrated wine. Something substantial, such as pulled pork or spicy barbecued beef.

Carles Priorat Crianza 2016, €9.99

From Catalunya, in northeastern Spain, a full-bodied wine with maturing slightly leafy dark fruits and a fine dry finish. Drink it alongside a grilled rib-eye steak.

Gran Cermeño 2015, Toro, €9.99

Powerful, tarry, jammy dark fruits overlaid with a touch of oak in a full-bodied, concentrated wine. Something substantial, such as pulled pork or spicy barbecued beef.

5 Oros, Rioja Crianza 2015, €9.99

Classic smooth Rioja, with vanilla spice complementing the maturing red fruits. A touch of tannin on the otherwise smooth finish. Roast chicken or pork chops.

Tarón 2016 Rioja Crianza, Rioja Alta, €9.99

A slightly fresher style of Rioja, with elegant dark cherry fruits overlaid with a light spiciness on the finish. Try this with barbecued lamb chops.

Tenue 2016, Rioja Crianza, €10.99

A fuller-bodied style of Rioja, with ripe dark blackcurrant and plum fruits, subtle vanilla spice and a rounded finish. With a garlicky roast of lamb.