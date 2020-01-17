Stylish activewear: Who said working out had to be a dull?

Whether you’ve made a resolution that involves going to the gym, or you just want to upgrade your personal best, either way, there are plenty of new fresh fit kits designed to inspire you to be less horizontal; giving you the kickstart you need to reach your goals.

All too often, when it comes to reaching for our fitness kit we end up opting for fail-safe, all black everything, but who said working out had to be a dull affair? The January workout guilt-fest is hard enough without having to rely on baggy-kneed leggings and sloppy T-shirts in dreary dark colours to get sweaty.

Buying gym clothes you actually enjoy wearing is half the battle, so opt for colour-splashed, chic styles that are designed as much to be shown off en route to the gym, as they are to be sweated in.

Running hoodie, €115, Sweaty Betty

Nike performance T-shirt, €40, Zalando

Knit trainers, €14, Penneys

There’s a lot that’s new in fitness gear. Boutique brands like Varley, The Upside and even the high-street are offering activewear with a decent dose of fashion flair coupled with all the technical add-ons that will make exercise all that more palatable.

M&S has just debuted a new activewear collection called Goodmove. The line features puffer coats, hoodies, kit bags and eco-friendly knitted trainers, as well as five leggings designed for different styles of exercise.

Cult Parisian brand Sezane has branched into activewear this year. Think pretty motifs and a refined colour-palette all in eco-friendly fabrics.

Bra top, €45, leggings, €65, Sezane

If you want to spend big on your activewear, fitness stalwart Lululemon has teamed up with London Fashion Week regular Roksanda for a luxury workout edit that launches this week. The line fuses the designers creative use of colour and feminine silhouettes with high-grade, functional materials.

Whether you go high-street or high-end, when it comes to investing in fitness gear, there are certain criteria to uphold. It should be well-fitting and comfortable, and never a distracting factor during a workout.

To make sure your new fit kit will go the distance, give it a quick test in the fitting room or in front of the mirror. Subject it to ruthless bending – overhead reach, squat and a lunge, to ensure that your gear stays put and doesn’t go see-through.

Tiger print leggings, €129, The Upside

Nike performance leggings, €52, Zalando

Sports Bra, €38, Girlfriend Collective

Veja Condor Runners, €140, Netaporter

The right materials can have a substantial impact on your workout too. Avoid cotton: it will absorb the sweat and not pull it away from the skin, resulting in sweat-soaked clothing. Plastic-based materials such as polyester, nylon and acrylic are not only not sustainable but will keep sweat from evaporating, leaving your body temperature too high.

Eco-friendly brands such as Tala, Girlfriend Collective and Veja all combine recycled plastics with quick dry materials.