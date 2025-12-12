Seven newer beauty products made it on to my hit list in 2025

When I started writing this list of my favourite beauty products of 2025, I felt a bit panicked, because so many of my most-used are old. When I find something I love, I stick with it forever and ever (or at least, until it’s discontinued. Clarins Extra Comfort Foundation, I still think about you).

I’ve written many times in the past about Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint, Poco Beauty Universal Glow, L’Oreal Lash Paradise, Medik8 Advanced Night Restore and Estée Lauder Advanced Night Restore, all established favourites that I used just as much this year as ever.

But here are the newer products that made it on to my hit list in 2025.

Rare Beauty All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

Rare Beauty All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick: great formula and price

There are so many great eyeshadow sticks on the market, but Rare Beauty’s offering made the cut for two reasons: the formula – which is creamy, easy to use and can be swiped on in seconds – and the price point. Despite the brand’s success since launch, prices have remained affordable. One of these eyeshadow sticks will set you back €25 (from Space NK).

I use these during the day, but most often at night when I want a quick, complete eyeshadow look. I swipe it all over the lid and along the lower lash line, and it stays in place until I decide to remove it. Available in six shades.

Kosas Revealer Extra Bright Serum Powered Colour Corrector

Kosas Revealer Extra Bright Serum Powered Colour Corrector: it cuts through dark shadows and brightens the under eye like nothing else

Many Irish people – myself included – are genetically predisposed to blue veins under the eyes, which can make us look more tired than we are. Enter correctors. I’ve tried plenty over the years (Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector held my longest allegiance for more than a decade), but in the last year or so, I’ve realised I need more. More brightening, more coverage, more staying power.

A make-up artist friend recommended Kosas Colour Corrector (€29 from Space NK) a few months ago and I have used it every day since purchasing. It’s incredible. I use the lightest shade, Magic – a salmon-toned, almost chalky pink that works miracles, cutting through dark shadows and brightening the under eye like nothing else.

Merit Day Glow Highlighting Balm

Merit Beauty Day Glow Highlighting Balm: it can be used alone, under make-up, and anywhere on the face to add light and luminosity

Another brand that entered my make-up bag in recent months is Merit. I’ve written about them a few times in this column - a sleek, minimalist make-up and skincare brand that has attracted rave reviews, for good reason. These products are high-performance, aesthetically pleasing and affordable.

Merit’s Day Glow Highlighting Balm (€35 from meritbeauty.com, in shade Cava) has not left my handbag since I started using it. It can be used alone, under make-up and anywhere on the face to add light and luminosity – cheekbones, cupid’s bow, under the brow, wherever. Available in four shades.

Phlur Missing Person Eau De Parfum

Phlur Missing Person: remarkably beautiful because it smells differently on everyone

Hands down, my most-worn fragrance of 2025 is Phlur’s Missing Person (€99 for 50ml from Brown Thomas). It went viral when it launched, and creator Chriselle Lim shared the story of her separation from her husband, which ultimately led to the creation of Missing Person – a skin scent that’s warm, soothing, head-turning and remarkably beautiful because it smells differently on everyone.

It also layers really well, not least with several other fragrances from the Phlur range that I absolutely love (Vanilla Skin, Cherry Stem, Father Figure). This is a fragrance that prompts people to ask what it is every time I wear it.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops: a great alternative if you don’t like wearing fake tan on your face

I use Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops (€40 from Brown Thomas) several times a week, and often have more than one tube on the go.

I’m not great at fake tan, though I do try my best, and when I make the effort, I bronze up my face with these because I don’t like wearing tan on my face. I mix a couple of drops with my foundation and apply as usual to subtly warm up my complexion. It’s also great for use on the neck and chest.

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Hydrogel Eye Patches

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Hydrogel Eye Patches (€34 from Meaghers Pharmacy)

I use under-eye patches several times a week, thanks to the aforementioned blue veins and dark circles, and also because now that I’m in my 40s, I’m prone to a bit of puffiness around the eyes. I consider myself an eye patch connoisseur, as I’m particular about the ingredients, how much product is actually on the patches, whether they stay on the face or slide off, and whether they actually make a difference.

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Hydrogel Eye Patches (€34 from Meaghers Pharmacy) are some of the best I’ve ever used. The ingredients list is remarkable: peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which leads to both instant results and an improvement over time when used consistently.

Color Wow Style on Steroids

Color Wow Style On Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray: creates oomph with a capital “O”

Lastly, I had to include the hair product I’ve consumed several tins of this year.

I like big hair, and I cannot lie. Textured, voluminous, messy – the bigger, the better.

Once I’ve spritzed half a tin of texture spray into my mane, I want it to stay that way. And this product delivers. Color Wow Style on Steroids (€32.95 from millies.ie) creates oomph with a capital “O”. Does it leave the hair a little immovable in places, with some crunch? Absolutely. But that’s a trade-off I’m more than happy to make.