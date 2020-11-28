Beauty gifts for the people you just don’t know what to buy for

Each year, there are the people we just don’t know what to buy for. I mildly resent these people in the run up to a standard Christmas. This year, I really can’t be doing with them at all. It isn’t a lost cause, however. Using a clever combination of general-but-useful and “I’ve observed that you have a face and may like to wash it” approaches to beauty gifting, you can find that gift without stressing from here to December 24th.

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Hands and Lip gift set (€12) is simple, affordable, practical and ungendered.

Find me someone who hasn’t had issues with dry hands and lips in 2020. You might be looking for a while. In the meantime, all of the rest of us would benefit enormously from a La Roche Posay Cicaplast Hands and Lip gift set (€12 at pharmacies nationwide). It’s simple, affordable, practical and ungendered.

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow On the Go (€35) will start anyone on the road to good skin.

For someone who already loves skincare, the best gift you can buy is a thoroughly good cleansing routine. Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow On the Go (€35 at dermalogica.ie) will start anyone on the road to good skin. It contains two mini cleansers (which you’ll need for a proper double-cleanse) and their wonderfully gentle exfoliating powder. This kit is best for skincare enthusiasts and make-up wearers.

Quality

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Hollywood mini brush set (€60) is beautiful and looks like an old-fashioned cigarette case in green velvet.

If you’re tearing your hair out looking for a gift for a make-up lover but are nervous about choosing colours or textures and getting them wrong, you can never fail with brushes. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Hollywood mini brush set (€60 at Brown Thomas and Arnotts online) is beautiful and looks like an old-fashioned cigarette case in green velvet. The brushes inside are excellent quality and their dinky size makes them handbag friendly.

The On the Go, Lip and Cheek T-Tone and Elizabeth make-up bag set (€42) is perfect for the low-maintenance make- up wearer.

Trinny London is fast becoming one of my favourite brands. Perfect for the low-maintenance make- up wearer, the On the Go Lip and Cheek T-Tone and the Elizabeth make-up bag set (€42 at trinnylondon.com) contains a lip and cheek duo and a vibrant (in classic Trinny style) little make-up bag. You can choose between four T-Tones – the split-colour lip and cheek pots – but I like Lady J and Tallis, which is a peachy nude and a wearable red.

Byredo eyeshadow five-colour (€62) compact in the shade Corporate Colours is perfect for practicality.

For eyes, and for an exacting recipient, look to the new Byredo eyeshadow five-colour compact (€62 at byredo.com). The brand is traditionally known for delectable fragrances but launched their make-up line this year. This palette is sumptuously packaged and comes in a choice of shades. For practicality, choose shade Corporate Colours. For fun, go with Syren.

Ten per cent of profits from the Max Benjamin White Christmas Candle (€30) will be donated to Alone, Ireland’s leading charity for supporting older people at home.

Max Benjamin White Christmas Candle for Alone (€30 at maxbenjamin.ie) is a perfect option if you really don’t know what to buy someone. It is an Irish brand, so you’re spending your money at home. Better yet, 10 per cent of the profits go to Alone to support older people who are socially isolated, homeless or living in crisis. There has never been a more apt year to support them. If the candle smelled bland, it would still be a great gift. The fact that it hums with festive incense, orange and crisp bergamot with cinnamon, cloves and patchouli makes it the perfect Irish gift this year.