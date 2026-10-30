Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT – ALL SAINTS’ DAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST– sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Victoria: Missa O quam gloriosum, Porta: Vidi turbam mangam, Victoria: O quam gloriosum. Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Tallis, Sheppard: The First Service, Psalm: 8, Byrd: Gaudeamus omnes. Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. CHORAL MATINS at 09.00 - Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at: https://dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? Visitors are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/