Glenstal school closure unrelated to compensation paid in abuse cases, Benedictines say

Financial settlements related to sexual abuse had 'no bearing whatever on the decision to close the school or at any stage in the decision-making process', the Benedictine order said. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The Benedictine Order’s decision to close Glenstal Abbey School in Murroe, Co Limerick, has no links to historic allegations of abuse and any settlements made, the religious order said.

The order said the closure of the school, announced on October 23rd, had “no links, either financial or otherwise, to historic allegations of abuse and the related settlements made directly with survivors”.

“These settlements were fully funded by the Glenstal Abbey Trust and did not involve the school,” the Benedictines said.

“The financial settlements had no bearing whatever on the decision to close the school or at any stage in the decision-making process. We will continue to respect the confidentiality associated with these settlements.”

The order encouraged anyone with “a safeguarding concern” or anyone wishing to report abuse, to contact the monastery or the safeguarding designated liaison officers for the school or monastery or to make direct contact with the statutory authorities.

“Furthermore should any person who is or has been in our care wish to contact Abbot Columba McCann directly with concerns about safeguarding today or about Glenstal Abbey’s pastoral response to survivors, he would be happy to meet them,” the order said.

“Glenstal Abbey and Glenstal Abbey School rigorously follow all national and church guidelines on the reporting of abuse – and this will continue to be the case.”

In May 2014 the Catholic Church’s National Board for Safeguarding Children, based at Maynooth, reported that 10 allegations of child abuse had been made against six Benedictine monks at the school since January 1st, 1975.

[ Parents and former pupils of Glenstal Abbey in bid to prevent closureOpens in new window ]

It noted that of the six accused monks two were deceased while, of the remaining four, two had left the Benedictines and Glenstal. Allegations against one of the remaining monks were found to be malicious and false, while the sixth monk was then retired and under supervision.

In December 2022 it emerged that financial settlements arising from the sexual abuse of pupils by monks at Glenstal Abbey School had been made but details were not disclosed as “in each settlement, and by mutual consent, we are bound by a confidentiality agreement”, the then abbot said.

“All of these allegations are mentioned in our safeguarding audits which are available on our website. They were all fully reported and investigated. There are no current cases.”

In no case were there criminal or civil proceedings and “as there were no court proceedings, no legal costs were incurred by members facing allegations”, he said.

It was announced that Glenstal Abbey School is to close by August 2028.

The Glenstal Abbey Trust said: “Demand for boarding education has declined over time, while the cost of operating a small boarding school and providing the quality of education, care and facilities expected of Glenstal has continued to rise.

“A detailed external assessment of the school has confirmed that the kind of school we have here at Glenstal is not sustainable into the future.”

Following that announcement The Irish Times was contacted by the close friend of a man whom he claimed suffered serious sex abuse as a pupil at the school in the 1960s, wondering whether the closure was related to compensation paid to survivors of sex abuse at the school.

Of a group of six former pupils this man met at university in the early 1970s, he claims three had suffered such abuse while pupils at Glenstal.

His query was put to the Glenstal Abbey Trust.