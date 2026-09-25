Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SEVENTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Victoria: Missa Pro Victoria, Psalm 25: 1-8, Fauré, Preacher: Canon Andrew McCroskery: Cantique de Jean Racine Fauré. 15.30 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH CONFIRMATIONS - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Darke in F, Rutter: This is the day. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri. Mother’s Union Holy Communion - 11.45 Thursday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness - 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 29th September - Responses: Tomkins, Psalms 142, 143, Jackson: The Truro Service, Dering: Factum est silentium. The Consecration of the Ven. Andrew Orr as the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne & Ross - 15.00 Wednesday 30th September. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 30th September - Responses: Tomkins, Psalm 149. Whitlock: Faburdens, Lloyd: View me, Lord. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 1st October - Responses: Tomkins, Psalms 6-8, Noble in A Minor, Noble: Grieve not the Holy Spirit. The Institution & Installation of the Revd. Canon Thomas O’Brien as Dean of Christ Church Cathedral - 17.00 Saturday 3rd October.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SEVENTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS – sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Martin, Howells: Collegium Regale,Psalm: 121, Harris: Faire is the heaven,Preacher:The Revd P.R. Campion, B.A., B.Th., M.A., M.Phil. Canon Precentor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG –sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Martin, Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 127, Sermon in Music: Howells: Sequence for St Michael, Howells: Rhapsody No.3. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/