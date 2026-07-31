Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE NINTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the choir of Holy Trinity Church, Southport- Mozart: Spatzenmesse,Croce: O sacrum convivium,Mawby: Ave Verum Corpus,Preacher: The Ven J.M Godfrey, B.A., M.A., M.Th. Prebendary of Kilmactalway. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the choir of Holy Trinity Church, Southport-Responses: Fishburn,Stanford in A, Psalm: 12,Parry: I was glad, Stanford: Postlude in D minor. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday and Tuesday sung by the Charter Choir of Homerton College, Cambridge. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/