‘Lighting’ cargo at Dublin Airport found to conceal 150kg of cannabis

The drugs worth €3 million were hidden in a freight container. Photograph: Revenue

Cannabis worth €3 million has been seized by Revenue officials at Dublin Airport.

The 150kg of drugs were hidden in a freight container and labelled “Lighting”.

The shipment originated in the US and was detected as part of “routine operations”.

Revenue said it does not disclose the factors for flagging suspicious shipments. However, it is understood that a mix of human intelligence, sniffer dogs and software-based risk analytics are among the measures used to detect illicit goods.

In 2025 Revenue seized 5,507kg of cannabis, valued at €104.8 million across 2,439 separate seizures.

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment.