Dublin City Council curtails street cleaning to save water but no let off for graffiti

Dublin City Council staff clean the Luke Kelly Statue on South King Street after paint was thrown on it in 2020. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin City Council is cutting down on street-washing to save water but anyone making a political statement will still be subject to the scrubbing brush.

The local authority is cutting back for the next six weeks to support the hosepipe ban Uisce Éireann has imposed on households.

But while low pressure washers will be used and focus placed on areas of high footfall or heavily soiled streets, officials say they will also remove racist and politically motivated graffiti as a priority.

Dublin Lord Mayor Daryl Barron said the aim was to cut water usage in street cleaning by half.

“Uisce Éireann has introduced this water restriction for a good reason and it is important that we all play our part in helping to conserve water whatever way we can,” he said.

“Everyone is expected to do their bit and the city council is no different.

“Clearly this will have an affect on some operational areas but water is a vital resource and has to be protected during this ongoing spell of warm weather.”

The hosepipe ban came into effect for Dublin along with parts of Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Wexford and Tipperary on Thursday.

It applies until August 26th although Uisce Éireann said it may have to be extended for longer and/or widened geographically if the dry spell continues.

The revised street washing schedule will include areas such as O’Connell Street, Henry Street, North Earl Street, Capel Street, Grafton Street, College Green, Parliament Street and Drury Street.

Dublin City Council said once restrictions lift, a “comprehensive programme of street washing” would be carried out on all affected areas.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and co-operation as we adapt our operations to protect this vital resource during challenging conditions,” said Derek Kelly, executive manager for environment, climate and urban resilience.