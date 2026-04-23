Number of people working past age 65 rises by almost a third in three years

According to the latest CSO data, there were 135,000 people aged 65 or older in employment at the end of last year, up 31 per cent on the same period in 2022. Photograph: iStock

The number of people working past the age of 65 has increased by almost a third in the past three years, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On Thursday, the CSO published its latest snapshot into the lives of older people in Ireland.

According to the data, there were 135,000 people aged 65 or older in employment at the end of last year, up 31 per cent on the same period in 2022.

The length of time they were working has also increased, rising from 30.2 hours a week on average at the end of 2023, to 31.6 hours at the end of 2025.

The report also highlighted the ageing population in the State.

In 2025, the estimated population aged 65 years and over was 861,000, a 37 per cent increase on 2016, at 629,000.

High overall life satisfaction increased for those aged 65 years and over between 2024 and 2025, from 32.3 per cent to 36.5 per cent.

The median equivalised nominal disposable income, which accounts for household size and composition, was €28,889 for those aged 65 years and over, and €33,031 for those aged 18 to 34 years in 2025.

However, consistent poverty is increasing among this cohort, standing at 3.4 per cent in 2025, compared with 2 per cent a year earlier.

In 2024, 112,570 people aged 80 years and over held a full driving licence, more than double that of 2014, at 54,557.

Sarah Crilly, statistician in the social cohesion and sustainable development goals division of the CSO, said the population of Ireland is ageing, and older people are continuing to be an active and vibrant part of our community.

“Almost four in 10 (37.5 per cent) respondents aged 65 to 74 years, and three in 10 (31.4 per cent) respondents aged 75 years and over, reported they did muscle strengthening activities at least once a week in 2024,” she said.

“In 2024, 92 per cent of respondents aged 75 years and over used prescription medicine, non-prescription medicine or vitamins in the two weeks prior to interview, compared with 59.9 per cent of respondents aged 25 to 34 years.”

Camille Loftus, head of advocacy at Age Action Ireland, said a “couple of things” led to the increase in people working past the age of 65.

“Some people wish to continue working longer because they’re worried about their income in retirement. Some people do it because they don’t have enough social contributions for a full State pension,” she said.

“But there is also an increasing number of people who don’t want to stop working. They enjoy their job, they enjoy their contribution and they want to stay working.”

However, Loftus added that poverty among older people is increasing and it is felt most acutely among those living alone.

“One of the reasons poverty is increasing is because the level of State pension is falling further and further behind earnings. The energy crisis is going to affect older people quite acutely. They’re more reliant on oils to heat their homes than younger people. Their homes are older and less energy efficient.”