Back-garden living incentives could expose older homeowners to abuse, charities warn

Threshold and Age Action Ireland said they were 'concerned' by proposals to allow these such structure into the general rental stock. Photograph: iStock

Government plans to allow garden rooms qualify for the rent-a-room relief scheme could lead to elder abuse, with older homeowners pressurised to move into such structures, charities are warning.

Age Action Ireland and Threshold say the proposed changes, reported at the weekend, could create “real financial incentives” for people in “housing distress” to push older parents or relatives into modular units or cabins in their back gardens, or to erect such units for financial gain.

Under proposals being considered by Minister for Housing James Browne, structures under 45 sq m at the end of a back garden will be exempt from planning permission and could qualify for rent-a-room tax relief.

Under the scheme a home-owner can let out a room in their home earning up to €14,000 a year tax-free.

People renting a room under such arrangements are known as licensees rather than tenants and have far fewer protections as a result. They do not fall under the remit of the Residential Tenancies Board.

In a statement on Tuesday, Threshold and Age Action Ireland, the homelessness and elder care charities, said they were “concerned” by proposals to allow such structure into the general rental stock.

“This is in contrast to what was first proposed last year, when it was stated that these homes were not intended for the private rental sector,” they said.

“Threshold’s expert experience in this area indicates that those who privately rent garden homes are often incorrectly treated as licensees, provided with little to no tenancy protections, and can live in substandard conditions, without recourse to tenant protections.”

They said they were also concerned that the creation of a new financial incentive for back-garden units “could expose some older homeowners to a greater risk of elder abuse, via pressure or undue influence from family members or third parties seeking to benefit from their property.

“This could include pressure to install a garden home, [for the older person] to move into the unit themselves, or to allow a family member or third party to occupy or control it.”

While the organisations recognised “the urgent need to increase housing supply”, the suggested measures “could lead to sub-standarded homes, gaps in official data around housing density, and place unknown and additional pressure on local infrastructure systems.”

“Age Action reports that older renters appear to be particularly affected by these licensee arrangements. This proposal risks exacerbating housing insecurity for older people, rather than addressing their housing needs.”

The Department of Housing has been asked for comment.