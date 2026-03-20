Young girl at centre of parental child abduction case to remain in Poland

The father's legal action against the Irish State over what he views as its failure to intervene in the case involving his daughter is due before the High Court in Dublin on Friday.

A young girl at the centre of a parental child abduction case will remain in Poland for the foreseeable future after the Polish children’s ombudsman intervened in the case.

In January, the Polish supreme court agreed with the ruling of a lower court last year which found that the girl at the centre of the case, who has dual Irish-Polish citizenship, should be returned to Ireland as her mother left the country without the consent of the girl’s father.

The children’s ombudsman in Poland, who is supporting the mother, has lodged an “extraordinary complaint” in the case.

The girl’s parents have been involved in a legal battle for more than a year over where she should receive medical treatment. The four-year-old girl is autistic and has complex medical needs, according to records in the case.

The couple, who are married but estranged, previously lived together in Ireland before the mother moved back to Poland with their daughter in 2024. The father is Irish and the mother is Polish.

In May 2025, a Polish court ruled that the Irish-born young girl should be brought back to Ireland. The mother appealed this ruling, arguing that her daughter would receive better medical care in Poland due to long waiting lists in Ireland.

In January, the Supreme Court agreed with the previous ruling. Despite the court finding in his favour, the father claimed Polish authorities have to date failed to locate his daughter.

The children’s ombudsman in Poland is supporting the mother in her case. On March 13th, the father received a letter from office of the ombudsman about the complaint.

The letter, seen by The Irish Times, stated: “In the correspondence submitted by you, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights takes into account the best interest of [the girl] regarding the ruling ordering [her] return to Ireland.

“In accordance with Article 388 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the submission of an extraordinary complaint automatically suspends the enforcement of a ruling issued under The Hague Convention until the complaint has been examined.”

The father described the latest delay as “soul-destroying”, saying he has not seen his daughter in person in over a year

He said the Supreme Court ruling in Poland “has to stand for something”.

The father is taking legal action against the Irish State over what he views as its failure to intervene in the case. This case is due before the High Court in Dublin again on Friday.

“I’ve been fighting the Polish state for the last 18 months by myself,” he said.

The mother previously said her priority “has always been, and remains, [the girl’s] wellbeing”.

“The case concerns a very young child with complex needs, and I am doing everything I can to make sure that [our daughter] is safe and continues to receive the care she needs,” she said in a statement.

The Irish Times has contacted the children’s ombudsman in Poland for comment.

Both Ireland and Poland are signed up to The Hague Convention, an international treaty which deals with cases of parental child abduction.

Each country has a central authority that facilitates the return of abducted children to the country of their habitual residence. In Ireland, this body falls under the remit of the Department of Justice.

A spokesman for the department previously said the central authority “provides assistance to parents and guardians of children who have been removed from the jurisdiction without their consent”.

A department or minister “cannot intervene in private, civil or international legal matters which are the subject of court proceedings either in Ireland or another jurisdiction”, a statement noted.