Government publishes action plan on promoting collective bargaining

The Government has published its Action Plan to Promote Collective Bargaining, a move required under the terms of an EU directive on minimum wages that was keenly awaited by employers’ groups and trade unions.

Unions had sought a substantial overhaul rules within which they engage with employers on behalf of their members, arguing that this would be in line with the intentions of the directive, which identifies collective bargaining as a key mechanism in maintaining the goal of adequate minimum wages.

Employers’ group Ibec had argued no major changes were required to existing legislation and had insisted the nature of the current system, under which employers remained free to decline to engage with unions, should be maintained.

Any change to this, it had been suggested, could pose a threat to overseas investment, especially from the United States.

In its announcement of the plan’s publication, the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment said it was “designed to reinforce Ireland’s long-standing system of voluntary industrial relations”.

The plan commits the Government to providing €45,000 for research into the impact of collective bargaining, to promoting the value of collective bargaining and supporting training for those who participate in it, whether on behalf of employers or their workers.

It commits to conducting research on whether a company engages in collective bargaining with its workers should be a factor in public procurement tenders. It also commits to engaging with Ibec and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) on the provision of digital and physical access for union officials to workplaces and to examining the current protections available to union reps in the workplace.

There is also a commitment to explore the introduction of mandatory mediation in instances where notice of industrial action has been served. There are few substantial commitments to significantly changing current regulations, mainly undertakings to further explore what might be done.

Minister for Employment Peter Burke said the plan “reflects our belief that collective bargaining, when pursued voluntarily and in good faith, is not just a mechanism for resolving disputes – it is a strategic tool for building resilient enterprises and a more equitable society.

“The actions outlined in this plan are grounded in evidence, shaped by consultation and designed to be practical and impactful. Key actions include targeted measures to build capacity, raise awareness, modernise our institutions and ensure that our legal and policy frameworks remain fit for purpose.

“Crucially, the plan recognises the importance of voluntarism and social dialogue, which have long been the hallmarks of Ireland’s approach to industrial relations.”

In a statement, Ibec’s chief executive Danny McCoy said he welcomed the publication of the plan. “From an employer perspective, it was vital that the Action Plan protects Ireland’s voluntarist industrial relations system which has served Ireland well both in times of strong economic growth and more challenging economic circumstances,” he said.

“We are acutely aware of the absence of concrete data on collective bargaining, and we therefore strongly welcome the commitments to conduct robust research in collaboration with stakeholders. This evidence-based approach is essential for informing future policy decisions across the industrial relations landscape."