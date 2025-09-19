Increase of 65 cent to national minimum wage recommended

Up to 200,000 people earn minimum wage in Ireland, a group disproportionately made up of women, younger workers and people with disabilities. Photograph: iStock

The national minimum wage (NMW) may increase by 65 cent in the forthcoming budget, a rise of just under 5 per cent that would bring it to €14.15, under new proposals.

The Government will have to approve the scale of the increase which is understood to have been recommended to it by the Low Pay Commission, but such recommendations have previously been followed.

If it is implemented, the new rate would give workers on the current minimum wage of €13.50 an hour an increase to their weekly pay of about €25, with the basic wage for a 39 hour week rising from €526 to €551.85. It amounts to an annual salary of €28,696.

Up to 200,000 people earn minimum wage in Ireland, a group disproportionately made up of women, younger workers and people with disabilities, many of them employed in the retail, hospitality and services sectors.

The rate set, however, impacts on thousands more whose pay is linked, often informally, to the national minimum wage, including thousands of young whose rates are based on a proportion of it.

The number on the NMW has increased in recent years as the Low Pay Commission recommended, and the Government approved, a number of increases that were above the rate at which wages were increasing generally across the economy.

At the start of this year, based on a decision in last year’s budget, it increased by 80 cent, from €12.70 to €13.50, equivalent to a 6.5 per cent increase. The previous year those figures were €1.40, or 12.4 per cent, which was regarded as a significant step in the widely flagged target of transitioning to a living wage, set at 60 per cent of median gross earnings across the economy, by 2026.

The Economic and Social Research Institute, which carries out ongoing research with regard to the impact of the NMW recently said its figures suggested that increases to the wage resulted in some cuts to the total number of hours being worked by those being paid it.

In April of this year, however, they found the proportion of jobs advertised at the NMW had doubled from 7.7 per cent to about 15 per cent in the wake of the €1.40 increase.

Employers in the hospitality and retail sectors have been critical of the scale of the increases approved in recent years, saying they have put additional pressure on businesses at a time when other costs have also increased.

Trade unions have argued, however, that those other costs, including basics like energy and food have meant the lowest paid members of the workforce have had had to cope with increases to outgoings that have often been greater than headline inflation rates would have suggested.

Both sides are represented on the Low Pay Commission which makes the recommendations.