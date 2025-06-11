Activist Cara Darmody (14) to call for declaration of national health emergency at Dáil committee on disability

Cara Darmody carried out a 50-hour picket in front of Leinster House last month over disability rights. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

Disability activist Cara Darmody (14) is set to call for the declaration of a national health emergency in an address to the Dáil committee on disability on Wednesday morning.

The secondary school pupil from Co Tipperary is expected to criticise what she has described as an “all talk no action” approach to the assessment-of-needs crisis.

Last month, Ms Darmody carried out a 50-hour picket in front of Leinster House, calling on the Government to remedy the large number of children waiting for six months or more for a disability or autism assessment.

More than 15,000 children are waiting for an assessment of need, but the HSE estimates the number will grow to 25,000 by the end of this year.

On Wednesday morning, she is expected to “call out the blatant assessments-of-needs lawbreaking by the Taoiseach and the Government”.

“My message to the Taoiseach today is very simple – immediately declare this as a national emergency, set up a taskforce to physically knock on every private psychologist and therapist’s door in the country with an emergency request for help, and dramatically finance ‘Cara’s Fund’,” her opening statement to the committee reads.

The teenage activist has said her motivation stems from the experiences of her brothers, Neil (12) and John (8), who have autism and intellectual disabilities.

She is also expected to challenge comments on a lack of capacity in the private sector, noting “37 psychologists wrote to me unsolicited since my protest, offering immediate assessments for my brothers”.

Lianne Quigley, chairperson of the Irish Deaf Society (IDS), IDS chief executive John Sherwin and Damien Walshe of Independent Living Movement Ireland will also address the committee.