Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service 11am. View live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FIFTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Byrd: Mass for voices, Psalm: 130, Byrd: Ave verum corpus, Preacher: Revd. C.W.L. McCauley, B.A., B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Tipperkevin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Millington, Ives: Magdalen, Psalm: 149, Millington: O praise God. Preacher: Revd. C.W.L. McCauley, B.A., B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Tipperkevin. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 - Monday - Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Sunday 30th June - Trinity 5 Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Kiltennel 10.15 am Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11,45 am Morning Prayer

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Fifth Sunday after Trinity. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Today, St Peter the Apostle. Tomorrow, 11.30, Service of the Word, theme, St Peter the Apostle. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard. Wednesday 3 July, St Thomas the Apostle.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 30th June - The Fifth Sunday after Trinity. 10.30am Holy Communion. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org