Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -The Cathedral Church of St Patrick The Fifth Sunday of Easter, 28th April. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barres) Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist in the Deans Chapel) and Choral Evensong is on Fridays at 6:15pm, The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: www.corkcathedral.com

Kildare -St Brigid’s Cathedral The Firth Sunday of Easter, 28th April at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://stbrigidscathedral.com/

READ MORE

Kildare and Newbridge group of Parishes 11:30am each Sunday at St. Brigid’s Cathedral Kildare. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. Kilmeague Parish meets at 10am on 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month, and St. Paul’s Curragh Camp (as announced). Meanwhile, Newbridge Group of Parishes meets as follows St. Patricks Newbridge at 10am each Sunday, St. Johns Kilcullen at 10am (Ordinary Service on 2nd and 4th Sundays) and St. Patricks Carnalway at 10am on 3rd Sunday of each month. For further information, please visit https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes/

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FIFTH SUNDAY OF EASTER 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton, Britten in E: Te Deum, Psalm: 133, Walton: Jubilate, Walton: Set me as a seal, Preacher: The Revd A.W.A. Myes, B.A., M.Litt., Prebendary of Newcastle. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Tallis, Byrd: The Short Service, Psalm: 137, Byrd: Victimae paschali laudes, Preacher: The Revd A.W.A. Myes, B.A., M.Litt., Prebendary of Newcastle. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 - Monday - Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday - Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick City Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast - United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin Eucharistic Service is at 9:45am each Sunday, and on the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service. On Wednesdays at 11am there is a short informal service in All Saints Hall, followed by tea and scones. We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Revd Kevin Ronn, Rector.

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Kilmuckridge 10.15 am Morning Prayer Clonevan 11.30 am Holy Communion

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am - venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down Fifth Sunday of Easter 28th April. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. Evening service is at 7pm (contemporary style). We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Naas Union of Parishes, Co. Kildare St. John’s Church, Kill Meets at 9:45am on the First Sunday of the month, and St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathmore, meets at 9:45am on every other Sunday. St. David’s Church, Naas, meets at 11:15am every Sunday. There is a united service on the fifth Sunday of the month -details to be advised closer to the time. Rector: Revd Canon Craig McCauley. For full details, visit http://www.naas.kildare.anglican.org/

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Fifth Sunday of Easter. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, theme, St Philip St James, Apostles. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 28th April - The Fifth Sunday after Easter. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am on Zoom. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny First and third Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, second and fourth Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on fifth Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.