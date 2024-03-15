Church services

Armagh -The Cathedral Church of St Patrick The Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March, St. Patrick’s Day. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral- (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Annes Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

(St Finn Barres) Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist in the Dean’s Chapel) and Choral Evensong is on Friday’s at 6:15pm, The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: www.corkcathedral.com

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columbs Cathedral) The Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March (The Feast Day of St. Patrick). Services are at 8am (Holy Communion in Bishop William Alexander Chapel) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity FIFTH SUNDAY IN LENT, 17th March (St. Patrick’s Day) at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Thursday 21st March at ten o’clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o’clock and four o’clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartin’s Cathedral) The Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FIFTH SUNDAY IN LENT SAINT PATRICKS DAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in Irish in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 PATRONAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Peeters: Missa Festiva, Stanford: Beati quorum via, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus, Rutter: A Prayer of Saint Patrick, Preacher: The Revd M.D. Gardner, M.A., Prebendary of Maynooth. 18.00 DUBLIN COUNCIL OF CHURCHES SERVICE. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 -Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare Every Sunday at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patricks, Newbridge, St Johns, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast - United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin Eucharistic Service is at 9:45am each Sunday, and on the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service. On Wednesdays at 11am there is a short informal service in All Saints’ Hall, followed by tea and scones. We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Revd Kevin Ronn, Rector.

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am - venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. Evening service is at 7pm (contemporary style). We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Christ Church Bray Sunday 17th March, 11am Morning Prayer. View live stream at churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, Co. Wicklow The Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March at 10:30am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; www.crinken.ie

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) Co. Wexford The fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March, St. Patrick’s Day. St. Peters Church, Monart at 9:30am (Holy Communion), St. Johns Church, Clonmore at 10:15am (Morning Prayer), and St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City Meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kildare and Newbridge group of Parishes 11:30am each Sunday at St. Brigid’s Cathedral Kildare. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. Kilmeague Parish meets at 10am on 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month, and St. Pauls Curragh Camp (as announced). Meanwhile, Newbridge Group of Parishes meets as follows St. Patrick’s Newbridge at 10am each Sunday, St. Johns Kilcullen at 10am (Ordinary Service on 2nd and 4th Sundays) and St. Patrick’s Carnalway at 10am on 3rd Sunday of each month. For further information, please visit https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes/

Kill O The Grange, Dublin An evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion) and 11am (Service of the Word). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

Malahide and St Doulaghs, Co. Dublin (United Parishes of Malahide, Portmarnock and St. Doulagh’s) The Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March, St. Patrick’s Day. St. Andrews, Malahide at 8am (Holy Communion 1) in St. Marnocks Chapel, and 11.30am (Holy Communion 2) also at St. Andrews Church, Malahide. St. Doulaghs, Balgriffin at 10am (Holy Communion 2). For more information, visit https://malahide.dublin.anglican.org/ ALL WELCOME. Revd. Canon David I Gillespie

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Anne’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, St Patrick’s Day. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word for St Patrick’s Day. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St Marys Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin Fifth Sunday in Lent, 17th March, St. Patrick’s Day - 9:15am (with Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Family Holy Communion). Our mid-week service is on Wednesday morning at 10:30am (Morning Prayer) followed by Pilgrim Course. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 17th March -The Fifth Sunday in Lent. St Patrick’s Day. 10.30am Holy Communion. 9am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City Sunday at 11am in person or online. All Welcome. Our church building is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Dr Colin Dickson is our replacement Minister until Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney completes his year as Moderator. To find out more visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City Sunday at 10:30am. We are located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. Looking ahead, Christ Church Rathgar Recital Series welcomes David O’ Shea FRCO (organist at Sandford Parish Church) for an Organ Recital on Friday 22nd March at 12 noon. All welcome and admission is free. Visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11am with Communion. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Donabate and Balbriggan Presbyterian Churches, Co. Dublin Meet at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre, and at 4:30pm at Balbriggan Clubs Community Centre, Co. Dublin. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin 11am at York Road, Dn Laoghaire. Rev Clarke Deering. You will be most welcome to join us. For more information, visit: https://dl-pc.org/ or our Facebook page for regular updates, and online streaming.

Findlaters (Abbey Presbyterian Church) 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. Communion on the first Sunday of each month. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin 10am at Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin 11am at Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. Lucan Presbyterian Church is a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. For more information, visit http://www.lpc.ie

Lucan Presbyterian Church Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co. Kildare Sunday, 17th March at 11am. Programme for children during the service, and tea and coffee served afterwards. The church building is located across the street from the post office and town hall, and overlooks South Main Street - you cannot miss us. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI -Rev. Mark Proctor

St Andrews Belfast At the very heart of St. Andrews are two goals: to worship God, and to make and grow disciples of Jesus. All that we do as a church is focused on these two goals. We meet on Sundays at 11am at Rosetta Road, Belfast. On the first Sunday of each month, we meet for prayer from 7-8pm. For more information, visit: https://www.standrewsbelfast.com/

St Andrews Blackrock, Co. Dublin Sundays at 9.45am for a traditional service of prayer and praise with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Junior Church for children and young people aged 5 to 15 years. For more information, visit https://standrewschurchblackrock.ie -Rev Andrew Gill

St Andrews, Bray, Co. Wicklow (Corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road) As a congregation, we exist to glorify God through worship and service. We meet every Sunday at 11:30am for a traditional service of prayer and praise, with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Sunday School for children. All Welcome. Visit standrewschurchbray.com for more information. Rev. Andrew Gill

METHODIST

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church, Co. Wicklow The Church meets in the Florence Road church every Sunday at 10am for worship. Everyone is welcome and Holy Communion is usually celebrated the first Sunday of the month. Rev Mark Forsyth. Visit our website at http://www.braymethodist.ie/ and -for regular updates -visit https://www.facebook.com/braymethodist

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin We meet every Sunday at 11:30am (at the junction of St. Lawrence Road and Clontarf Road, Dublin 3). All Welcome. Minister: Rev Ivor Owens

Dublin Central Mission, (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday services at 11am are currently taking place in St Kevin’s Oratory on Thomas Lane (at the back of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral) Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am on Zoom. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny First and third Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, second and fourth Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on fifth Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Athy 10am at Portlaoise (with Holy Communion) and 11:45am at Athy (Holy Communion). We meet on Sunday afternoon at Mountmellick at 4pm -again, with Holy Communion. For more information, visit: https://laoiskildaremethodist.com/

Skerries Methodist Church, Co. Dublin 12 noon at Strand Street, Skerries. Minister: Rev Michael Jones. All Welcome.

Sutton Methodist Church, Co. Dublin at 10am. We are located at the corner of Howth Road and Church Road, about a quarter of a mile (400m) on the Howth side of Sutton Cross. All Welcome. Rev. Ivor Owens.

Wicklow Methodist Church Meets at 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. Sunday School is normally on the 2nd and 4th Sundays, and Holy Communion normally on 1st Sunday in the month. Visitors are always welcome, and please do join us for a cup of tea or coffee after the service. Rev Mark Forsyth. For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/site/wicklowmethodist/collection

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org