Over 1,000 male asylum seekers without accommodation, latest figures show

Over 1,000 male asylum seekers are without accommodation, the latest figures show.

The data, published by the Department of Integration on Friday, show there are now 1,010 male asylum seekers who cannot be provided with accommodation.

In all since December 12th, 1,436 asylum seekers have not been provided with accommodation on arrival. Of these, 171 have been provided with a bed following a “vulnerability triage” and 255 have been offered accommodation since arrival. Those “awaiting offer of accommodation” number 1,010.

The Department says: “Despite intensive efforts to source emergency accommodation, the Department is currently not in a position to provide accommodation to all international protection applicants (IPAs) due to the severe shortage.

“All male IPAs who present to the International Protection Office (IPO) during this period are assessed by IPAS and HSE staff for significant vulnerabilities and health issues, and prioritised for accommodation as necessary.

“IPAs who are not provided with accommodation will receive a temporary increase of €75 to their Daily Expense Allowance (DEA). This will increase the allowance from the current rate of €38.80 per week to €113.80 a week for all eligible applicants.”