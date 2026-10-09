Childcare providers face squeeze with fees due to drop further despite funding increase

Childcare providers face a gap in funding next year as State support will not fully offset new lower fees they can charge. Photograph: iStock

Childcare providers who have signed up to the Government’s “core funding” programme will be obliged to cut their fees by almost 11 per cent next year.

Parents will also benefit from a near 17 per cent increase in National Childcare Scheme subsidies, which will cut the cost of care by up to €209 a week – or €2,509 over a year – for those relying on long creche hours.

The changes are due to come into force in September next year.

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But the Department of Children says it will not be making funding available to childcare providers to fully offset the fall in their revenues.

A spokesman for Minister for Children Norma Foley said that childcare operators would be only “partially compensated” for the net reduction in fees.

The cuts to existing rates that only came into force last month will come as the minimum national wage climbs by close to 6 per cent to €14.94 in 2027. Creche owners rely largely on staff earning around the minimum wage.

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The department said that making early learning and childcare more affordable for families was a key priority of the budget.

Foley said core funding for more than 4,600 providers of early learning and childcare will increase by more than €170 million, to a record €650 million-plus in the next programme year from September 2027.

The department spokesman said many providers countrywide were not charging the maximum fees permitted and that only 23 per cent would have to reduce fees next year.

Childcare operators say the current funding model is not viable and will mean more providers, especially smaller-scale operations, walking away from core funding in a move that would allow them to set their own fees.

While welcoming the increased support for parents, Childhood Services Ireland, the Ibec group representing early learning and care providers, warned that providers still lack sufficient clarity on how the Government’s new fee reductions will be funded at service level.

“You cannot tighten fee controls and restrict provider income while wages, energy, food and insurance continue to rise and simply assume the numbers will work,” said Stephanie Roy, director of Childhood Services Ireland.

“Parents understandably want lower bills, but they also need childcare places to remain available and high quality.

“Until we see the detailed core funding allocations and how they translate at provider level, we simply cannot know how much of the shortfall on fees providers are expected to absorb themselves.”

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Calling on the Minister to step back from unilateral decisions and engage in meaningful co-creation with providers, Roy said: “Right now, what we are hearing from our members is deep anxiety over whether they can keep their doors open. The capacity to absorb further cost increases is exhausted.”

Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers said the Government’s core funding model was not working for the independent operators her organisation represents.

“The department needs to wake up and come into the real world. Services are closing because they are financially strapped.”

Elaine Dunne was speaking to Ciarán Hancock for the Inside Business podcast.

She added that “you cannot just give on one end and not the other end” in relation to Government demands that providers facing higher costs must lower fees and bear much of the cost themselves.

The department says that 92 per cent of childcare providers across the State are signed up to the core funding model. And it is confident even more providers will sign up to core funding over the coming months.

“We are not seeing these threatened mass withdrawals,” said its spokesman. “The more money you put into core funding, the more reluctant people will be to leave.”