Number of mother and baby home redress applications triples after awareness campaign

Minister for Children Norma Foley welcomed the increase in applications and enquiries. Photo: Sam boal/Collins Photos

Applications to a scheme providing redress to those who spent time in a mother and baby institution have more than tripled since a nationwide campaign was launched to raise awareness.

Weekly applications for the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme rose to an average of about 51, up from an average of 14 before the awareness campaign launched in August.

Overall, a further 308 people applied since August, bringing the total number of applications to more than 7,600, according to new figures from the Department of Children.

Some 6,200 payments have been made to successful applicants since the scheme launched in March 2024. However, about 34,000 survivors are estimated to be eligible to apply.

Patricia Carey, who was born in Bessborough mother and baby institution in Cork and who advocates on behalf of survivors, previously voiced “grave concern” that less than 7,400 had applied to the scheme by August.

About €78 million had been paid out at that point out of a budget of €800 million. Payments averaged at €15,500 but ranged from €5,000 to €94,000.

The “marked increases” in applications following the latest campaign coincided with a rise in calls, requests for paper application forms and online enquiries, the department said.

Minister for Children Norma Foley welcomed the increase in applications and enquiries.

“I want people to know that they can contact the scheme in confidence, with information, guidance and support available throughout the process,” she said.

“The scheme will remain open until March 2029, giving potential applicants time to find out more, consider their options and, if they wish, make an application.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible, or who is supporting them, to visit paymentscheme.ie or contact the Freephone service.”

Applications are confidential and applicants do not need to provide institutional records, “exact dates” or detailed accounts of their experiences, the department said.