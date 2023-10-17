Ireland to begin accepting online applications for citizenship

Candidates during an Irish citizenship ceremony at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Department of Justice has begun accepting citizenship applications online, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced.

The digitisation of the citizenship application process is a key milestone in the Department of Justice’s immigration service delivery modernisation programme.

The programme aims to digitise a number of paper-based immigration processes and introduce a portal system where individuals will be able to manage and view all aspects of their interaction with immigration services.

The online citizenship application service will allow potential new Irish citizens to complete their application form, upload necessary supporting documentation and pay fees online, making the application process easier and more efficient in a digital age.

The paper-based application will remain available to those who cannot access an online service.

People can now apply for Irish Citizenship online at www.irishimmigration.ie.

Ms McEntee said the new online system will provide “a better public service and increase the efficiency of the application process”.

Applications for citizenship have been rising in recent years, totalling more than 17,000 in 2022 and more than 16,000 to date in 2023.

“The digitisation of the citizenship application process will also improve the capacity of my department to efficiently process the growing number of applications,” McEntee said.